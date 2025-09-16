Philatron Wire & Cable to Showcase Mission-Grade Data Center Power Solutions at POWER 2025, Booth #605

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Philatron Wire and Cable, a U.S. manufacturer known for engineering excellence and rapid production turnaround, is proud to announce its participation as an exhibitor at Booth 605 during the upcoming POWER 2025 show, held September 29 to October 1 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Custom Electrical Cables USA Manufacturer

Philatron will spotlight its PHILAFLEX® line of extra-flexible cables, engineered for mission-critical environments where reliability, scalability, and performance are non-negotiable. As the digital infrastructure sector confronts unprecedented energy challenges, Philatron is delivering the performance-engineered solutions today's power stakeholders demand—American-made, mission-ready, and built for scale.

"We're excited to join industry leaders and innovators at POWER," said Phil Ramos, Jr. CEO at Philatron. "Our solutions are trusted by military installations, aerospace projects, and electric vehicle infrastructure—and now, increasingly, by high-performance data centers seeking American-made wire and cable designed for both flexibility and power integrity."

Tailored for Today's Power-Critical Missions, Philatron's exhibit will feature:

Data Center Cabling Systems optimized for dense load environments and flexible tray routing

optimized for dense load environments and flexible tray routing Philaflex® High-Amperage Cables , engineered for EV infrastructure and military-grade performance

, engineered for EV infrastructure and military-grade performance Oxygen-Free, 99.999% Pure Bare Copper Conductors —ideal for grid-resilient energy transmission

—ideal for grid-resilient energy transmission Rapid Production Turnaround , made possible by domestic manufacturing and lean logistics

, made possible by domestic manufacturing and lean logistics Solutions for Hyperscalers, Colocation Facilities, and Government Contractors

Military & Aerospace: High-durability, low-weight solutions for mission-critical systems

High-durability, low-weight solutions for mission-critical systems EV Infrastructure: High-amperage, weather-resistant EV charging cables

High-amperage, weather-resistant EV charging cables Rapid Turnaround: U.S.-based production and expedited delivery to meet urgent project needs

Strategic Engagement with High-Level Decision Makers

Philatron's team will be on hand throughout the show, including the exclusive POWER Golf Tournament and Texas-style Networking Receptions, connecting with executives, procurement officers, engineers, and ESG strategists shaping the next generation of energy-resilient infrastructure.

Let's Wire America—Together!

Headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, California for over 52 years, Philatron Wire & Cable is a premier U.S. manufacturer of innovative rapid production turnaround wire and cable solutions. Certified to ISO and IATF standards, Philatron serves industries ranging from industrial and automotive to aerospace and defense. With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to American quality, Philatron is the trusted partner powering tomorrow's infrastructure.

Please schedule a strategic meeting with Philatron's team or visit us at Booth #605.

For more information, visit:

https://www.philatron.com/

SOURCE Philatron International