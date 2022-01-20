Philippines Retail Banking Customer Experience Management Report 2021: Focus on three Stages of the Retail Decision-Making Journey - Pre-Purchase, Purchase, and Post-Purchase

Jan 20, 2022, 10:00 ET
The "Philippines Retail Banking Customer Experience Management Study 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research focuses on the critical factors that influence customer behavior throughout the three stages of their retail decision-making journey: pre-purchase, purchase, and post-purchase.
At each stage, the study evaluates the key parameters that contribute to customers' decision to purchase from and transact with a retail bank and their preferred channels or touchpoints.
This study adopts the proprietary Customer Experience Index methodology and the widely used Net Promoter Score metric to understand the dynamics between customers and retail banks in the Philippines.
Customer Experience Management study in the retail banking sector explores customer experience among banking providers in the Philippines, mainly the Philippine National Bank (PNB), BDO Unibank, Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), Metrobank, Union Bank, and Landbank.
Customer experience is the accumulation of a customer's experiences throughout his/her journey with a supplier across functions, products, services, and touchpoints. The Philippines continues to capitalize on the growing number of retail bank users in Southeast Asia as many individuals rely on banking services and products for personal and business uses.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
- Research Approach
- Research Approach - Step-by-step Overview
- Overview of Research Process
- Sampling Methodology
- Data Collection Quality Process
- Sample Distribution - Primary Retail Banks
- Sample Demographics - Respondents' Age and Gender
- Sample Demographics - Main Products/Services Purchased
- Customer Experience Index
2. Executive Summary
- Customer Experience Management in the Philippines Retail Banking Sector in 2021 - Overview
- Customer Experience - Definition
- Factors in Choosing Primary Retail Bank
- Factors in Discontinuing Service with Primary Bank
- Preferred Channel in Consumer Decision-Making in the Retail Banking Sector
- Degree of Channel Integration
- Products/Services Recommendations by Primary Bank
- Overall CEI Score by Channel/Touchpoint
- CEI Score by Primary Bank - Overall Experience
- Net Promoter Score
- Customer Loyalty Rewards
3. CEM Study - Philippines Retail Banking Sector 2021
- Service Discontinuation
- Service Discontinuation Rate among Primary Banks
- Most Used Channels for Banking Products/Services
- Preferred Channels for Banking Products/Services
- Customer Priority Experience Matrix
- Customer Frequency Experience Matrix
- Degree of Channel Integration
- Prioritizing Superior Customer Experience and Living up to Sales Promises
- Customer Loyalty Rewards
- Proactive Behavior of Banks
- Customer Experience by Channel/Touchpoint
4. Understanding Behavior across the Life Cycle - Pre-purchase, Purchase, Post-purchase
- Factors for Choosing Primary Retail Ban
- Products/Services Recommendations by Primary Bank
- Channels Used in the Pre-purchase Stage
- Channels Used for Pre-purchase Inquiries
- Customer Experience with Touchpoints in the Pre-purchase Stage
- Customer Experience Evaluation in the Pre-purchase Stage by Channel
- Channels Used in the Purchase Stage
- Preferred Channels in the Purchase Stage
- Customer Experience with Touchpoints in the Purchase Stage
- Degree of Satisfaction - Online Platform
- Degree of Satisfaction - Branch
- Degree of Satisfaction - Mobile Application and Call Center
- Degree of Satisfaction - Sales Agent and ATM
- Degree of Satisfaction - Real-time Messaging and Chatbot
- Channels Used in the Post-purchase Stage
- Revisited Channels for Post-purchase Inquiries
- Channels Used for Post-purchase Inquiries
- Customer Experience with Touchpoints in the Post-purchase Stage
- Customer Experience Evaluation in the Post-purchase Stage by Channel
5. CEI Analysis
- Customer Satisfaction, Loyalty, and Recommendation
- Overall CEI Score by Channel/Touchpoint
- CEI Score by Primary Bank - Overall Experience
- CEI Score for Branch
- CEI Score for Online Platform
- CEI Score for Contact Center
- CEI Score for Mobile Application
- CEI Score for Self-service Channels
- Net Promoter Score
6. Customer Experience Solutions
- Customer Experience - Definition
- Integrating Process, People, and Infrastructure
- Customer Experience Maturity Model
- A 5-step Strategic Approach
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
- Philippine National Bank (PNB)
- BDO Unibank
- Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI)
- Metrobank
- Union Bank
- Landbank
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m9osio
