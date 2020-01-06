Philippines Telecommunications Industry Report 2019-2025, Featuring American Tower, Lopez Group and Voyager

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Philippines - Telecommunications Industry Report - Revenue Analysis & Forecasts, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Philippines's telecommunications industry has been dominated by the PLDT-Globe duopoly over the last two decades. Telecommunications infrastructure investments have been underwhelming while recent reforms and the launch of a third mobile operator will bring competition and innovation in the sector.

Mobile subscriptions are forecast to continue to grow strongly in the 2019-25 period and fixed broadband subscribers will also continue to grow and increase its household penetration over the same period. The ratio of the telecommunications sector revenue to GDP is declining from a peak in 2005, sliding down every year since then.

The Philippines Telecommunications Industry Report, 2019-2025 includes an overview of the Philippines market dynamics, market sizing, market forecasts, analysis, insights and key trends.

This report provides analyses of revenue and market forecasts as well as statistics of the Indonesian telecoms industry including market sizing, 5-year forecasts, market insights, key telecom trends and also features the following:

Overall Telecommunications Market by Major Operators

Telco Operators Profile, Revenue and EBITDA Mix

Mobile Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

Spectrum Holdings

IoT Market Overview

Broadband Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

National Broadband Network Detailed Market Overview and Forecasts

Thematics / Opportunities relating to 5G, M&A and e-Commerce

Telco Infrastructure Review

Telco Transaction Database

Key Topics Covered:



Key Statistics



Philippines Population

Philippines Households

Philippines' GDP



Overall Telecommunications Market, 2014-2025



Market Overview

Historical Telecommunications Market Revenue, 2014-2018

Overall Telecommunications Market Forecast, 2018-2025

Telecommunications Market Capital Expenditure, 2014-2025



Telecommunications Operators Profile



PLDT Profile

Globe Telecom Profile

Dito Telecommunity

Other Players Profile

ABS-CBN

Converge ICT



Mobile market



Mobile Subscribers Historical and Forecast, 2014-2025

Mobile Revenue Historical and Forecast, 2014-2025

Spectrum Holdings

Mobile Download Data and Pricing Trends

Mobile Speed Tests

Internet of Things (IoT)



Broadband Market



Fixed Broadband Subscribers Historical, 2014-2019

Fixed Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2018-2025



Telecommunications Infrastructure Investments



Fixed Infrastructure

Mobile Tower Infrastructure Landscape



Thematics / Opportunities



Telco Transaction Database



Methodology



Companies Mentioned



ABS-CBN

Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc

ALT Global Solutions Inc.

American Tower

Bayantel

Chelsea Logistics and Infrastructure Holdings Corp.

Converge ICT

DITO

edotco

Frontier Tower Associates

Globe

Islacom

LCS Holdings Inc.

Lopez Group

Mislatel

Mynt

Now Corp

Piltel

PLDT

PT&T

Udenna

Sky Cable

Sky Broadband

Sun Cellular

Vega

Voyager

