Philippines Telecommunications Industry Report 2019-2025, Featuring American Tower, Lopez Group and Voyager
Jan 06, 2020, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Philippines - Telecommunications Industry Report - Revenue Analysis & Forecasts, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Philippines's telecommunications industry has been dominated by the PLDT-Globe duopoly over the last two decades. Telecommunications infrastructure investments have been underwhelming while recent reforms and the launch of a third mobile operator will bring competition and innovation in the sector.
Mobile subscriptions are forecast to continue to grow strongly in the 2019-25 period and fixed broadband subscribers will also continue to grow and increase its household penetration over the same period. The ratio of the telecommunications sector revenue to GDP is declining from a peak in 2005, sliding down every year since then.
The Philippines Telecommunications Industry Report, 2019-2025 includes an overview of the Philippines market dynamics, market sizing, market forecasts, analysis, insights and key trends.
This report provides analyses of revenue and market forecasts as well as statistics of the Indonesian telecoms industry including market sizing, 5-year forecasts, market insights, key telecom trends and also features the following:
- Overall Telecommunications Market by Major Operators
- Telco Operators Profile, Revenue and EBITDA Mix
- Mobile Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts
- Spectrum Holdings
- IoT Market Overview
- Broadband Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts
- National Broadband Network Detailed Market Overview and Forecasts
- Thematics / Opportunities relating to 5G, M&A and e-Commerce
- Telco Infrastructure Review
- Telco Transaction Database
Key Topics Covered:
Key Statistics
- Philippines Population
- Philippines Households
- Philippines' GDP
Overall Telecommunications Market, 2014-2025
- Market Overview
- Historical Telecommunications Market Revenue, 2014-2018
- Overall Telecommunications Market Forecast, 2018-2025
- Telecommunications Market Capital Expenditure, 2014-2025
Telecommunications Operators Profile
- PLDT Profile
- Globe Telecom Profile
- Dito Telecommunity
- Other Players Profile
- ABS-CBN
- Converge ICT
Mobile market
- Mobile Subscribers Historical and Forecast, 2014-2025
- Mobile Revenue Historical and Forecast, 2014-2025
- Spectrum Holdings
- Mobile Download Data and Pricing Trends
- Mobile Speed Tests
- Internet of Things (IoT)
Broadband Market
- Fixed Broadband Subscribers Historical, 2014-2019
- Fixed Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2018-2025
Telecommunications Infrastructure Investments
- Fixed Infrastructure
- Mobile Tower Infrastructure Landscape
Thematics / Opportunities
Telco Transaction Database
Methodology
