Philips and Aspen Dental launch multi-year Sonicare-brand partnership

Industry leaders collaborate to offer Philips clinically proven tools and resources to Aspen Dental patients, providing better care for more people

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced a partnership with Aspen Dental®, the largest group of branded dental offices, to bring Philips Sonicare, the No.1 dental professional-recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide, to Aspen Dental's national network of over 1,100 locations. Aspen Dental's clinicians will now be able to offer Philips Sonicare solutions in office, including Philips Sonicare ExpertClean, which uses built-in smart sensors to guide a patient's brushing. Practices will also spotlight Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser and Philips Sonicare Teeth Whitening Kits, the brand's latest offerings in power interdental cleaning and at-home teeth whitening, providing patients with a full suite of at-home solutions and expanding access to comprehensive oral care.

Philips and Aspen Dental share a mission to empower dental professionals to deliver better care to more people. The Philips Sonicare portfolio of clinically proven power toothbrushes and interdental cleaners are trusted solutions to help patients achieve a healthy smile between dental visits.

"Our purpose is to improve people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation and Aspen Dental is the perfect partner to help continue to make that vision a reality," says Matina Vidalis, Senior Marketing Director, Consumer & Professional Oral Healthcare, Philips North America. "We're committed to working with Aspen Dental's network of dental professionals to introduce our evidence-based solutions to their patients. Together, we can help provide more people with access to the quality dental care they need both in and out of the chair."

Chairside education will also be at the center of this collaboration, with Philips introducing their new Path to Health Toolset to all Aspen Dental practices. Developed in partnership with behavioral scientists and dental professionals, the toolset seamlessly integrates into the natural workflow of dental practices. It is designed to help quickly learn a patient's health goals, drive case acceptance through patient education and support dental professionals and patients on a path towards health together.

"Making sure Americans have access to quality dental care is a priority for Aspen Dental that extends well beyond a visit to one of our offices," says Cameron Jones, RDH, BSDH, Vice President of Hygiene Operations at Aspen Dental. "We are proud to offer new solutions from Philips Oral Healthcare to our patients nationwide and pair them with the work our best-in-class practitioners provide on a daily basis."

Philips Sonicare products are available now at Aspen Dental. Visit PhilipsOralHealthcare.com and AspenDental.com to learn more.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips' patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2023 sales of EUR 18.2 billion and employs approximately 69,300 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

About Aspen Dental

Aspen Dental® was founded in 1998 in New York by Bob Fontana with a simple goal in mind: to break down the barriers that doctors and patients face when it comes to dental care. Today, more than 25 years later, with a network of 1,000+ Aspen Dental locations nationwide, the mission of the organization remains the same – to bring better care to more people. Aspen Dental is the largest group of branded dental offices in the world. For more information, visit aspendental.com, and follow us on Facebook, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Philips Oral Healthcare