Philips Norelco and Barstool Sports Partner to Empower Men to Do What Feels Right

STAMFORD, Conn., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Philips Norelco, a leader in male grooming technology, today announced a dynamic partnership with Barstool Sports, one of the country's fastest-growing sports and comedy media brands. Throughout the summer and fall, Philips Norelco will join Barstool Sports at some of America's biggest sporting events to give consumers the opportunity to try its portfolio of innovative shaving and grooming products for men first-hand.

The partnership kicks off in June, with Philips Norelco's sponsorship of Barstool Breakfast Radio and Barstool's The Rundown, and culminates on Father's Day weekend at golf's third Major of the year and one of the most prestigious events on the tour calendar: the U.S. Open. Philips Norelco products, like the new Shaver 6000, will have a presence in Barstool Sports' golf coverage, and will be used by Barstool founder Dave Portnoy to craft the perfect look as he attempts to conquer the famed Pebble Beach golf course.

"Philips Norelco believes that men should do what feels right, and we're excited to partner with Barstool Sports to showcase our innovation in action," said Marci El-Deiry, Senior Marketing Director Personal Care, Philips North America. "Our male grooming solutions like OneBlade Face + Body and Shaver 6000 use cutting-edge technology to help men achieve their look with confidence and assist them in their never-ending pursuit to be true to themselves."

Beginning in August, Philips Norelco will be featured weekly on one of Barstool's most popular shows – the Barstool College Football Show – and will have an on-campus presence for College Football Show tapings at some of the season's biggest games, where it will invite fans to show their game face and shave the most creative designs into their facial and body hair using Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body.

"We are proud to partner with Philips Norelco, a brand that is synonymous with innovation," said Deirdre Lester, Chief Revenue Officer, Barstool Sports. "Through this partnership, we will create authentic and engaging content for Barstool Sports readers and viewers, showing them how Philips Norelco's breakthrough technology can help them confidently complete their look."

For more information on the full portfolio of Philips Norelco products, visit www.Philips.com/Norelco.

About Royal Philips:

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2018 sales of EUR 18.1 billion and employs approximately 77,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

About Barstool Sports:

Barstool Sports is the preeminent digital sports media brand with a rich 15-year history that established an extremely influential and deeply authentic voice. Barstool Sports creates innovative content with massive distribution on multiple platforms including web, apps, podcasts, radio, video, social, events, pay per view and TV to a fierce, loyal and incredibly engaged audience.

