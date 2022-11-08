Philips Projection announces the Philips Screeneo U5.

The Next Evolution in Ultra Short Throw 4K Laser Projection.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Philips Projection is pleased to launch the Philips Screeneo U5, its Ultra Short Throw True 4K UHD Laser Projector that offers a 150" (381cm) breathtaking visual experiences from only 16.5 inches (42cm) away.

In continuation to the success of the Screeneo U4 UST projector, the company brings the next evolution to the Screeneo range with the Screeneo U5 also available for pre-order on the tech platform, Indiegogo.

"In our mission to improve the design and utilization of our products, we believe it is necessary that we are constantly innovating, building on more than two decades in the home projector space. Screeneo U5 represents our tireless efforts in technological advancements, which in turn delivers a state-of-the-art 4K Laser projector at the most competitive price point on the market," said Dan Mamane, President of Screeneo Innovation SA.

The Philips Screeneo U5 enables users to watch movies and more in True 4K UHD sharpness, full of fine detail that can be lost at lower resolutions. Set Screeneo U5 on the tabletop, TV shelf or bedroom wardrobe to enjoy your favorite TV shows, sports & games more than ever!

With a ratio of 0.21, the best in the market, the Screeneo U5 projector provides a massive 120" (305cm) screen size when placed just 11 inches (28cm) away from the wall or projection surface and up to 150" (381cm).

Screeneo U5 is engineered with full Android TV 11 experience, Chromecast, and Google Assistant. Launch the latest episode, pick up where you left off, or switch to a new show. Even find music, games, and videos music, games, and YouTube videos right from your customizable home screen.

With precise color accuracy and incredible contrast on a max 150-inch screen space, the Screeneo U5 displays images compatible with REC709, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, ensuring incredible color reproduction performances up to 12-bit, and users can enjoy immersive 3D content from their Blu-ray player.

The latest FlowMotionTM 4 complements frames to enable videos to appear at a higher frame rate. This technology automatically recognizes dynamic pictures and ensures that the motions you see are fluid and smooth, especially in fast-moving images like sports or action movies.

Integrated Texas Instrument DLP cinema technology delivers dramatic home cinema viewing with vivid pictures, deep contrast, and a bright image in any condition. Along with the 2,200 ANSI Lumens Laser light source displays rich and vivid colors for up to 25,000hours, and the UST technology, you no longer suffer casting shadows when walking across the room, ensuring you get an uninterrupted view.

The Screeneo U5 incorporates a powerful sound system for a dramatic and stunning room-filling sound to dive into your movies. Equipped with 2.2 Channels, 20 watts, and a dedicated DSP, the Screeneo U5 brings you state-of-the-art sound to complete the True 4K Experience with Dolby Atmos and DTS HD.

Connect all your favorite devices via 2x HDMI (like smartphone, tablet, laptop, or gaming console), and play all your videos, pictures, and audio files from a USB, thanks to the built-in multimedia player. There is also Bluetooth 5.1, Dual Wi-Fi, 2x USB-A, SPDIF, and Jack 3.5 to connect external speakers. The RS-232 port enables home cinema and home automation systems.

The Philips Screeneo U5 comes with international chargers and remote control and is available from November 8th, 2022, starting from 1699 EUR exclusively on Indiegogo.

About Screeneo Innovation SA (Philips Projection)

Screeneo Innovation SA, also known as Philips Projection, was created in 2018 and is an exclusive global brand licensing partner of PHILIPS. The company has acquired all the global rights to the PHILIPS brand for projectors, and digital TV receivers. Screeneo Innovation SA is responsible for the design, manufacturing, sales, customer support, and serves as a global distributor of these products.

