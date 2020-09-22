Phillip Heasley named to the Jopari Board of Directors

Phillip is a 45-year veteran of payment systems and financial services industries. Prior to his tenure at ACI Worldwide, he was chairman and CEO of Paypower LLC from 2005 to 2020, Chairman and CEO of First USA Credit Card from 2000 to 2003, and held executive level positions at U.S. Bancorp, Citicorp, and Diners Club, Inc.

"We are very excited to have Phil join the Jopari Board of Directors. Phil would certainly be a member of the Credit Card Hall of Fame (if there was one). He has impacted the payments industry from every perspective, from product design to operations, and technology. He certainly left a lasting mark and we are very fortunate to have him serve on our Board or Directors," said Steve Stevens, Chairman & CEO of Jopari.

Mr. Heasley also served as a member of the board of directors of ACI and has been a member of the National Infrastructure Advisory Council since 2002. From 1996 until November 2003 he also served as Chairman of the Board of Visa USA and was a member of the board of Visa International.

In addition, he has previously served on the boards of FNF, FIS, Lender Processing Services, Inc., Chicago Title Official-Payments Corporation, Inc., Ohio Casualty Corporation, Fair Isaac Corporation, Kintera, Inc., Public Radio International, The Schwan Food Company, Inc., Sun America, Cray Inc. and Minnesota Seed Capital. Mr. Heasley serves or has served as an advisor to FT Ventures and MidOcean Partners and is an active member of Catholic Charities USA, The Minnesota Opera, the Walker Art Center, and the Science Museum of Minnesota.

Mr. Heasley holds a B.A. from Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York, and an MBA from the Bernard Baruch Graduate School of Business in New York. A native of Nissequogue, NY, he was one of nine children. Mr. Heasley and his wife have two daughters and resides in Naples, Florida.

About Jopari

Jopari Solutions, Inc. is a healthcare information technology corporation and national healthcare clearinghouse, supplying innovative healthcare claim processing capabilities, attachment solutions, and flexible medical payments products across all lines of healthcare business, including Commercial, Government and Workers' Compensation and Automobile Medical markets. Jopari has established an extensive collaborative connectivity network linking payers, providers, practice management systems, electronic medical vendors, clearinghouses and other third-party trading partners. Jopari enhances the participants' ability to manage medical claims and payments, allowing reductions in administrative expenses and facilitates workflow automation. Jopari is compliant with Federal and State Security, Privacy and Payment regulatory requirements including Property and Casualty eBill/ePay regulatory requirements. Jopari regulatory compliance and industry best practices are verified by annual third-party certification for SOC2 Type II, SOC3 Cybersecurity, and Shared Assessments Third Party AUP Risk Assessment. For more information, please visit www.jopari.com , email [email protected] or call (800)630-3060.

