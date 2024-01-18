PHILLIPS LYTLE BOLSTERS CHICAGO OFFICE WITH HIRING OF SPECIAL COUNSEL FRANK G. DYLEWSKI

News provided by

Phillips Lytle LLP

18 Jan, 2024, 12:48 ET

Experienced litigator reunites with former Kirkland & Ellis colleagues to accelerate Chicago office growth and enhance capabilities in complex litigation matters

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillips Lytle LLP announced Frank G. Dylewski has joined the firm in its Chicago office, which continues to see substantial growth since its launch in 2022. Bringing over 12 years of legal experience, including a significant tenure at Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, Mr. Dylewski is a seasoned commercial litigator poised to help the firm take on additional clients that need assistance navigating intricate legal challenges. He will serve as Special Counsel for Phillips Lytle and play a pivotal role alongside Chicago Office Leader John R. Worth and Partner Jaran R. Moten in fueling the firm's ongoing expansion in the Chicago market.

Continue Reading
Frank G. Dylewski, Special Counsel, Chicago
Frank G. Dylewski, Special Counsel, Chicago

"After seeing what my former colleagues were building with Phillips Lytle in Chicago, I recognized that my experience could help accelerate the firm's growth plans," Mr. Dylewski said. "Phillips Lytle's approach aligns with the way I've always served clients — combining sophistication and diligence, becoming immersed in clients' needs and delivering creative solutions. I'm excited to help Phillips Lytle take this approach to another level in Chicago and beyond."

"Frank is a tremendous addition to our team, bringing outstanding litigation skills, industry expertise and an aptitude for leadership and business development. He will undoubtedly strengthen our firm as we continue to build our book of business," Mr. Worth said. "Our Chicago office has successfully attracted key clients and top talent thanks in part to the incredible work culture we provide."

A highly skilled litigator, Mr. Dylewski's extensive expertise spans fraud cases, breach-of-contract claims, nationwide class actions, complex business reorganizations, mass torts and government enforcement matters. He has also navigated strategic mass arbitration campaigns with a proven track record of success.

Adding his expertise will support the growth of Phillips Lytle's national Litigation Practice, strengthening the firm's ability to protect and defend clients' interests, resolve disputes and eliminate business disruptions. He will collaborate with the firm's accomplished attorneys across other office locations, building on the tradition of crafting sound litigation strategies that achieve optimal outcomes.

"Over the last year, we have expanded our capabilities and grown our firm through a sustained focus on talent attraction, retention and development," said Phillips Lytle Managing Partner Douglas W. Dimitroff. "It has ensured Phillips Lytle remains a magnet for the legal industry's finest talent. Case in point, bringing in Frank Dylewski further elevates our client service excellence and supports the expansion of our Chicago office."

Mr. Dylewski earned his law degree from Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Studies from Bradley University.

Phillips Lytle LLP is a preeminent regional law firm that is recognized nationally for its legal excellence. With offices across New York State and in Chicago, IL, Washington, D.C. and Canada, our attorneys serve a multinational client base, including Fortune 1000 companies, global and regional financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, middle-market companies, startups, entrepreneurs and individuals on important matters affecting their businesses and personal wealth. For more information, visit www.phillipslytle.com.

Contact:
Tracey Mancini
Communications Manager
716-847-8340 
[email protected] 

SOURCE Phillips Lytle LLP

Also from this source

PHILLIPS LYTLE NAMES ANNA MERCADO CLARK CHIEF INFORMATION AND SECURITY OFFICER

PHILLIPS LYTLE NAMES ANNA MERCADO CLARK CHIEF INFORMATION AND SECURITY OFFICER

Phillips Lytle LLP announced it has appointed Partner Anna Mercado Clark to become the firm's first Chief Information and Security Officer (CISO). In ...
PHILLIPS LYTLE ANNOUNCES DOUGLAS W. DIMITROFF NAMED MANAGING PARTNER

PHILLIPS LYTLE ANNOUNCES DOUGLAS W. DIMITROFF NAMED MANAGING PARTNER

Phillips Lytle LLP announced it has appointed Douglas W. Dimitroff, a longtime partner with the firm, to become its new managing partner. Building on ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.