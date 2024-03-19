PHILLIPS LYTLE LAUNCHES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE PRACTICE TEAM

Multidisciplinary Team of Attorneys will Assist Clients Across Industries in Navigating Legal Complexities of Adopting and Integrating AI into Business Operations

BUFFALO, N.Y., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillips Lytle LLP has announced the launch of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Practice Team, which will be led by Partner Richard J. Marinaccio. The firm has assembled a multidisciplinary team of experienced attorneys to provide comprehensive legal counsel in a broad range of business operations affected by the rapid proliferation of AI.

This team is already assisting clients with a range of AI-related matters, including internal corporate policies, compliance, labor and employment policies, intellectual property rights, contract negotiation, data privacy, cybersecurity and litigation.

"As we witness the rapid evolution of AI, we recognize the profound impact it's having on businesses across industries. Our newly established AI Practice Team is not just a response to the current state of AI, it is a proactive step to accelerate legal innovation and keep Phillips Lytle at the forefront of this ever-evolving landscape," said Mr. Marinaccio. "With the emerging challenges and unprecedented opportunities posed by AI, our team is uniquely prepared to leverage our diverse industry and technology expertise to guide businesses of all kinds through the intricacies of this dynamic world."

Amid AI's widening global influence, organizations are facing growing pressure to understand the technology and identify new ways it can be adopted to optimize business operations. Recognizing the critical need for sound legal counsel in this space, Phillips Lytle's Technology Industry Team swiftly and comprehensively expanded its AI capabilities and expertise to build this new AI Practice Team. The firm's industry-certified attorneys are now using their wealth of knowledge to offer direction and guidance that meets client needs amid the dynamic landscape of advancing AI innovation.

Joining Mr. Marinaccio in the AI practice group will be this multidisciplinary team of specialists:

"In launching this new practice, Phillips Lytle is again innovating and expanding our services to help companies harness the transformative power of emerging technology. This ability to adapt to market needs and strategically develop new client-centered solutions have fueled the remarkable growth our firm has experienced recently," said Phillips Lytle Managing Partner Douglas W. Dimitroff. "As we look to spark more growth in the months to come, we are analyzing industries and economic trends to identify more practice areas to build or expand, while actively exploring opportunities to add talent through new hiring as well as acquiring boutique firms or practice teams."

To learn more about Phillips Lytle's new AI Practice Team and its approach to serving clients as strategic business advisors, visit phillipslytle.com/artificial-intelligence.

Phillips Lytle LLP is a preeminent law firm that is recognized nationally for its legal excellence. With offices across New York State and in Chicago, IL; Washington, D.C.; and Canada, our attorneys serve a multinational client base, including Fortune 1000 companies, global and regional financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, middle-market companies, startups, entrepreneurs and individuals on important matters affecting their businesses and personal wealth. For more information, visit www.phillipslytle.com.

