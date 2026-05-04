Phillips Lytle Launches Real Estate Institute to Provide Clarity, Confidence Amid Changing Development Landscape

Webinar series will provide actionable insights on legal and regulatory issues impacting the real estate industry

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillips Lytle LLP has launched a new initiative designed to equip real estate industry leaders with the insights and know-how to navigate a quickly evolving and often uncertain environment for development.

Built for real estate developers, energy and environmental companies, financial institutions, in-house counsel, investors, economic development pros and more, the Phillips Lytle Real Estate Institute Webinar Series will focus on emerging legal and regulatory issues affecting construction planning, transactions, environmental compliance and energy infrastructure. Each session will be led by Phillips Lytle's recognized legal thought leaders offering actionable guidance, real-life case studies and forward-looking perspectives.

"The real estate industry is faced with increasingly complex conditions, from evolving environmental requirements to shifting market dynamics and infrastructure demands," said Adam S. Walters, Phillips Lytle LLP Partner and Real Estate Practice Team Leader. "Through our conversations with clients, we recognized we were fielding more questions rooted in concerns about how quickly the development landscape is changing – and how to stay ahead of it. The Phillips Lytle Real Estate Institute Webinar Series was established to provide clarity during uncertain times and help industry leaders move their projects forward."

The webinar series reflects Phillips Lytle's multidisciplinary approach to serving clients across the real estate sector, bringing together attorneys with deep experience in land use, permitting and zoning, environmental law, project development, financing, energy and regulatory compliance.

The Phillips Lytle Real Estate Institute Webinar Series will address a range of emerging regulatory topics, market trends and legal strategies that impact project planning and execution. The series is designed to help participants better understand risks, anticipate changes and make informed business decisions.

The webinar series, which began in March with a successful session focused on land use law and modern development challenges, will now expand with sessions covering key topics, including:



Recent Trends in Real Estate Development and Financing – May 20, 2026

Navigating Data Center Development – June 24, 2026

Utilizing Brownfields in Capital Stack – July 15, 2026

Permitting Pathways for Commercial and Industrial Development – September 23, 2026

Medical Office and Retail Real Estate Insights and Best Practices – November 18, 2026

Regulatory and Energy-Related Real Estate Issues – January 27, 2027

Serving as an ongoing forum for addressing urgent issues as they arise, Phillips Lytle attorneys will engage directly with clients and industry professionals during each session to explore the challenges disrupting and defining today's real estate environment.

"Phillips Lytle is committed to delivering value to our clients not only through legal counsel, but also through meaningful thought leadership on the issues shaping their industries," said Phillips Lytle Managing Partner Douglas W. Dimitroff. "The Phillips Lytle Real Estate Institute Webinar Series reflects that commitment with a focus on empowering leaders to navigate change and seize new opportunities in a highly regulated and scrutinized environment."

To learn more about the Phillips Lytle Real Estate Institute Webinar Series and to register for the next webinar session, visit phillipslytle.com/Real-Estate-Institute.

Phillips Lytle LLP is a preeminent law firm that is recognized nationally for its legal excellence. With offices across New York State and in Chicago, IL, Washington, D.C. and Canada, our attorneys serve a multinational client base, including Fortune 1000 companies, global and regional financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, middle-market companies, startups, entrepreneurs and individuals on important matters affecting their businesses and personal wealth. For more information, visit www.phillipslytle.com.

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SOURCE Phillips Lytle LLP