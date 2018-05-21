Phillips Lytle LLP Receives Presidential Award For Export Service

"Phillips Lytle has demonstrated a sustained commitment to export expansion," said Secretary Ross in his congratulatory letter to Phillips Lytle announcing its selection as an award recipient. "The "E" Awards Committee was very impressed with Phillips Lytle's participation in exporter education programs. The firm's extensive volunteer work to help businesses in the community develop an export program was also particularly notable. Phillips Lytle's achievements have undoubtedly contributed to national export expansion efforts that support the U.S. economy and create American jobs."

Phillips Lytle LLP, with offices across New York State, Washington, D.C., and Canada, is a provider of export services for small and medium-sized U.S. businesses, including compliance counseling, joint ventures, recapitalization/restructuring, international tax issues, mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property, entity formation, and more.

"Exporting products, services, and technologies is crucial to the success of many of the firm's U.S. clients," said Phillips Lytle Special Counsel Jon P. Yormick. "We are always pleased to help clients successfully grow their businesses and this is often achieved by exporting. On average, when a company exports, it usually grows sales faster, creates more jobs, and employees earn more than in non-exporting firms."

Phillips Lytle is one of nine companies to receive the President's "E" Award for Export Service. In total, Secretary Ross honored 43 U.S. companies and organizations from across the country with the President's "E" Award for their role in strengthening the U.S. economy by sharing American ingenuity outside of our borders.

U.S. companies are nominated for the "E" Awards through the U.S. Commercial Service, part of the Department's International Trade Administration. With offices across the United States and in embassies and consulates around the world, The International Trade Administration lends its expertise at every stage of the exporting process by promoting and facilitating exports and investment into the United States; administering Anti-Dumping and Countervailing Duties orders; and removing, reducing, or preventing foreign trade barriers.

U.S. exports totaled $2.33 trillion in 2017, accounting for 12 percent of U.S. gross domestic product. Exports supported an estimated 10.7 million jobs nationwide in 2016, according to the most recent statistics from the International Trade Administration.

About the "E" Awards

In 1961, President Kennedy signed an executive order reviving the World War II "E" symbol of excellence to honor and provide recognition to America's exporters. Criteria for the award is based on four years of successive export growth and case studies which demonstrate valuable support to exporters resulting in increased exports for the company's clients.

For more information about the "E" Awards and the benefits of exporting, visit www.export.gov.

About Phillips Lytle LLP

Phillips Lytle LLP is a premier regional law firm that is recognized nationally for its legal excellence. With offices in New York State, Washington, D.C., and Canada, our attorneys serve a multinational client base including FORTUNE 1000 companies, global and regional financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, middle market companies, startups, entrepreneurs and individuals on important matters affecting their businesses and personal wealth. For more information, visit www.phillipslytle.com.

Contact:

Oliver F. Hays

Phillips Lytle LLP

716-847-5444

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phillips-lytle-llp-receives-presidential-award-for-export-service-300651830.html

SOURCE Phillips Lytle LLP

Related Links

http://www.phillipslytle.com

