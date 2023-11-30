PHILLIPS LYTLE NAMES ANNA MERCADO CLARK CHIEF INFORMATION AND SECURITY OFFICER

Co-leader of the firm's technology industry team will serve as firm's first CISO

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillips Lytle LLP announced it has appointed Partner Anna Mercado Clark to become the firm's first Chief Information and Security Officer (CISO). In addition to this new role, Ms. Clark is the first co-leader of the Technology industry team and serves as Phillips Lytle's Data Privacy and Cybersecurity practice team leader, e-Discovery practice team leader, and Cryptocurrency and Blockchain practice team co-leader. 

Phillips Lytle LLP Partner Anna Mercado Clark
"I am excited to collaborate with the firm's stakeholders, service providers and internal team to foster a culture of security awareness and to implement forward-thinking strategies to continue providing exceptional service to our clients," Ms. Clark said.

As the firm's CISO, Ms. Clark manages the development and oversight of various aspects of the firm's security policies and programs. She regularly liaises with Phillips Lytle attorneys, personnel, clients and vendors to develop risk mitigation strategies in light of evolving regulations and to anticipate emerging issues, including artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and others.

In the 12 years that Ms. Clark has been at Phillips Lytle, she has expanded Phillips Lytle's Data Privacy and Cybersecurity and e-Discovery practices by successfully leveraging the latest technology, including AI. Just as she advises clients, Ms. Clark will counsel the firm on digital asset management and data governance issues to address business needs while minimizing risks and complying with a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape.

Ms. Clark has been awarded credentials by the International Association of Privacy Professionals, including Certified Information Privacy Professional/Europe (CIPP/E), Certified Information Privacy Professional for the U.S. Private Sector (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM). CIPP/E and CIPP/US are preeminent certifications for advanced concentration in European data protection laws and U.S. private-sector laws, standards and practices, respectively. The CIPM certification recognizes Ms. Clark's ability to design, build and operate data privacy management programs that are compliant with privacy laws and regulations.

Ms. Clark has also been designated as a Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). This designation signifies that she has demonstrated her comprehensive knowledge of privacy laws, privacy program management and essential data protection practices with significant data security and privacy experience in these areas. Ms. Clark is among a select group of individuals around the world who have received this designation.

Additionally, Ms. Clark is an adjunct professor of law at Fordham University School of Law, where she teaches fundamental lawyering skills. She also developed and teaches a data privacy and security course for Fordham Law's innovative Master of Studies in Law in Corporate Compliance program, which was launched in 2020, and is primarily comprised of sophisticated compliance professionals from around the country and internationally. Ms. Clark previously served on the United Nations World Food Programme's Responsible Data Task Force as part of its External Advisory Group.

Ms. Clark is a distinguished fellow of the Ponemon Institute, a leading research organization focusing on privacy, data security and information management issues. She has been appointed to three leadership positions on the American Bar Association's Science and Technology Law Section, including vice chair for the Cloud Computing Committee, co-chair of the Privacy and Computer Crime Committee and vice chair of the Membership and Diversity Committee. She is the co-founder of the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association's (NAPABA) data privacy and security committee. She is the president-elect of NAPABA.

Phillips Lytle LLP is a premier regional law firm that is recognized nationally for its legal excellence. With offices across New York State and in Chicago, IL; Washington, D.C; and Canada, our attorneys serve a multinational client base, including Fortune 1000 companies, global and regional financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, middle-market companies, startups, entrepreneurs and individuals on important matters affecting their businesses and personal wealth. For more information, visit www.phillipslytle.com.

