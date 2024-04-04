Philly Pretzel Factory Celebrates National Pretzel Day by Giving Away Free Pretzels

For the 17th Straight Year, the Pretzel Brand is Celebrating National Pretzel Day with a Free Pretzel for Every Guest on April 26

PHILADELPHIA, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Philly Pretzel Factory , the nation's largest Philly-style pretzel brand, is celebrating National Pretzel Day by giving away free pretzels to customers on April 26, 2024. The pretzel franchise plans to give away more than 150,000 pretzels to its pretzel-loving guests for the 17th year in a row on National Pretzel Day.

Philly Pretzel Factory will be giving away one free pretzel per guest, no purchase necessary, to any customer who visits a participating Philly Pretzel Factory store or Walmart location on April 26 (excluding transportation and entertainment venues). Additionally, customers who use the mobile app will earn double points for any purchase on the day.

"There is a lot of pride at Philly Pretzel Factory in upholding our legacy on this day for the seventeenth year in a row," remarked Dan DiZio, CEO and Co-Founder of Philly Pretzel Factory. "To us, there's no better way to show our commitment to our customers than by providing every guest with a free pretzel."

National Pretzel Day began in 1983 when U.S. congressman Robert S. Walker declared his favorite food was deserving of its own holiday. Years later, DiZio continued Walker's legacy through Philly Pretzel Factory, founded in 1998 by DiZio and his college buddy, Len Lehman. The brand has grown from a single location in the Mayfair neighborhood in Philadelphia to over 160 locations in 12 states across the United States.

A customer-first brand, Philly Pretzel Factory is always working to find new ways to reward its loyal customers. For example, the Very Important Pretzel (VIP) Club is a free subscription-based platform that allows Philly Pretzel Factory and its customers to connect using text messages. VIPs receive exclusive deals, pop-up giveaway opportunities, menu updates, and more. Anyone can sign up to be a VIP online by visiting phillypretzelfactory.com.

With over 160 franchised locations, both traditional and nontraditional, Philly Pretzel Factory is currently the largest Philly-style pretzel franchise in the world and is continuing to grow its footprint across the country.

ABOUT PHILLY PRETZEL FACTORY:

Philly Pretzel Factory offers consumers a fresh, satisfying snack with their fresh-baked pretzels that are served "hot outta the oven." Philly Pretzel Factory was founded in 1998 by college buddies Dan DiZio and Len Lehman and has grown into the largest Philly style pretzel bakery in the world, feeding customers at over 160 franchised locations spreading across the country out of Philadelphia. Philly Pretzel Factory's menu offers the traditional Philly style pretzel and also includes pretzel twists, mini pretzels, rivets, pretzel dogs, cheesesteak pretzels and a variety of mustards. These products can be found in a stand-alone bakery, transportation and entertainment venues, and in the nation's largest retailer, Walmart. Philly Pretzel Factory is also a proud partner of the Philadelphia Eagles.

SOURCE Philly Pretzel Factory