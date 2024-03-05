Philly Pretzel Factory Gives Customers a Shot to Score Big with "Salty 16" $5K Giveaway Contest

Pretzel Brand Celebrates March Madness with Bracket Contest Giving Customers a Chance to Win an Array of Prizes

PHILADELPHIA, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Philly Pretzel Factory, the nation's largest Philly-style pretzel brand, is once again inviting fans to kick off March Madness with their second annual "Salty 16" Bracket Contest. This pretzel-themed tournament gives customers the opportunity to participate in their very own Snacks vs. Dips bracket, with all menu items from the iconic Philly Pretzel Factory menu. Customers will have a chance to win an assortment of exciting prizes, including a grand prize of $5,000.

To enter the contest, which kicks off March 11, customers must visit their nearest Philly Pretzel Factory to purchase a Salty 16 Rivet Bucket (prices vary by location). Each bucket sports a unique QR code, which links to an online bracket where customers will be prompted to create an account and vote for their preferred snack and dip combinations. Voting consists of eight rounds, where participants will be asked to vote on what their favorite pretzel and dip items are.

Once cast, votes are final, and brackets must be submitted by April 8, while supplies last. Results will be shared via direct message and email on April 13, with one lucky winner taking home $5,000, ten winning a $100 NCAA digital gift card and twenty winning a Philly Pretzel Factory party tray.

"We've been looking forward to implementing the Salty 16 Bracket Contest across all our stores for a while, and we're excited to offer customers a way to celebrate March Madness with us," said Dan DiZio, founder of Philly Pretzel Factory. "Who knows, maybe they'll even discover a new favorite menu item along the way!"

A customer-first brand, Philly Pretzel Factory is always working to find new ways to reward its loyal customers. For example, the Very Important Pretzel (VIP) Club is a free subscription-based platform that allows Philly Pretzel Factory and its customers to connect using text messages. VIPs receive exclusive deals, pop-up giveaway opportunities, menu updates, and more. Anyone can sign up to be a VIP online by visiting phillypretzelfactory.com.

With over 150 franchised locations, both traditional and nontraditional, Philly Pretzel Factory is currently the largest Philly-style pretzel franchise in the world and is continuing to grow its footprint across the country.

ABOUT PHILLY PRETZEL FACTORY:

Philly Pretzel Factory offers consumers a fresh, satisfying snack with their fresh-baked pretzels that are served "hot outta the oven." Philly Pretzel Factory was founded in 1998 by college buddies Dan DiZio and Len Lehman and has grown into the largest Philly style pretzel bakery in the world, feeding customers at over 150 franchised locations spreading across the country out of Philadelphia. Philly Pretzel Factory's menu offers the traditional Philly style pretzel and also includes pretzel twists, mini pretzels, rivets, pretzel dogs, cheesesteak pretzels and a variety of mustards. These products can be found in a stand-alone bakery, transportation and entertainment venues, and in the nation's largest retailer, Walmart. Philly Pretzel Factory is also a proud partner of the Philadelphia Eagles.

SOURCE Philly Pretzel Factory