philosophy Kicks Off 30th Anniversary Celebrations with Birthday Party in Los Angeles

Set against a warm and celebratory backdrop, the 30th-birthday-themed event honored philosophy's legacy of creating beauty that goes deeper than skincare and fragrance, inviting guests to reflect on the brand's roots, its enduring icons, and its continued mission to help people look better, feel better, and live with greater connection.

Founded in 1996, philosophy introduced a new approach to beauty – one rooted in simplicity, efficacy, and emotional wellbeing. That same year, the brand launched three of its most enduring icons: Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser, Hope in a Jar Smooth-Glow Multi-tasking Moisturizer, and Amazing Grace Eau de Parfum fragrance. Nearly 30 years later, these beloved originals remain cornerstones of the Philosophy portfolio, trusted for their timeless appeal and ability to meet consumers where they are, both physically and emotionally.

"For 30 years, philosophy has believed that beauty is more than what you see - it's how you feel and how you care for yourself," said philosophy's Global SVP June Risser. "As we celebrate this milestone, we're honoring the products that built our foundation, the community that has grown with us, and our continued commitment to creating feel-good beauty experiences that are grounded in science and guided by humanity."

The Los Angeles event also serves as the starting point for a slate of anniversary long celebrations designed to thank consumers and communities for their continued love and loyalty. To commemorate 30 years, philosophy will partner with Ulta Beauty on a special promotion on the iconic Hope in a Jar franchise, running April 5 through April 25. The brand will also offer exclusive gifts with purchase on philosophy.com, along with limited time giveaways and celebratory moments across social media throughout the year.

As Philosophy enters its fourth decade, the brand remains committed to advancing efficacious skincare and feel-good, functional fragrances that support both skin health and emotional wellbeing, continuing its legacy of beauty that connects mind, body, and soul.

For more information, visit www.philosophy.com and follow along on Instagram @lovephilosophy and TikTok @philosophy as philosophy celebrates 30 years of feel-good beauty, grounded in science with #philosophyturns30.

About Philosophy



philosophy is a feel-good beauty brand grounded in science, dedicated to inspiring moments of wellbeing through thoughtfully designed skincare, fragrance, and body care. Since 1996, philosophy has blended expert-backed formulas with mood-boosting fragrance and sensorial experiences that care for both skin and self. Rooted in the belief that beauty goes beyond the surface, philosophy creates products that bring together results and emotional wellbeing—because how you feel is just as important as how you look.

SOURCE Philosophy