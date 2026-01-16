Philosophy Launches "One Step to Love" - A Playful Digital Campaign Starring Reality-TV-Star Kaitlyn Bristowe and Others - to Introduce Its New Purity Made Simple One-Step Meltaway Cleansing Balm

Complete with dramatic slow-motion entrances, heartfelt confessionals, lingering pauses, and classic will-they-won't-they tension, One Step to Love feels instantly familiar – until the final reveal.

A playful spin on the search for "The One," the campaign unfolds across a main trailer and three spotlight shorts that lean into cheeky double entendres and romantic metaphors – turning cleansing benefits into flirtatious promises of commitment. While each episode stands alone with its own humor and intrigue, together they build to a clever twist: "The One" isn't a person at all, but the product that checks every box – the true love interest, the cleansing balm.

At the heart of the campaign is Philosophy's NEW Purity Made Simple One-Step Meltaway Cleansing Balm, powered by meadowfoam seed oil, vitamin E, and glycerin. The balm deeply cleanses without stripping the skin, effortlessly melting away waterproof makeup, SPF, dirt and sweat in a single step while leaving lashes feeling conditioned and skin hydrated, soft and nourished.

"After all these years, this is exactly what I've been looking for," Bristowe jokes in the campaign's comedic finale, sealing her match with the cleansing balm as the only partner that truly understands her skincare needs.

Designed as a social-first romcom, each talent-led video offers a unique perspective: Kaitlyn's heartfelt search for love, Becca's grounded and supportive guidance, and Ashley's raw emotion. Together, the trio delivers a binge-worthy mini-series that entertains, teases, and delights—ending with a reveal no viewer sees coming.

"One Step to Love is a playful celebration of the link between skin care and self-care." says June Risser, SVP of Global Marketing at Philosophy."We want to remind consumers that the right skincare routine can feel like the perfect match and share this message it in a way that makes people laugh, lean in and feel genuinely entertained."

The One Step to Love campaign marks the third time Philosophy has brought its messaging to life by reimagining iconic entertainment genres. Last year, the brand debuted It Was Always You, a heartfelt Valentine's Day campaign starring Lacey Chabert that celebrated America's #1 hydrating cleanser*, Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser. The series first launched in October 2024 with a horror-movie–inspired "Rated R" campaign starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, in which the iconic scream queen partnered with Philosophy to challenge the fear surrounding retinol and demystify the so-called "retinol scaries" through the brand's latest innovation.

The campaign launches today, January 16th, across social media. Visit www.instagram.com/lovephilosophy to view the campaign videos.

The Purity Made Simple One-Step Meltaway Cleansing Balm is available for $38 at Ulta.com and Philosophy.com.

