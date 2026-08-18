Philz Coffee's Fall Menu Proves There's More to The Season Than Just Pumpkin

Apple Cinnamon Roll and New Pecan Pie Cold Brews Offer a Twist on Seasonal Flavor

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While other brands turn to the usual gourds each fall, Philz Coffee is once again taking a different approach. The California-founded coffee company is welcoming the season with two new cold brews, Apple Cinnamon Roll, and Pecan Pie, proving fall favorites can come in many flavors. Seasonal pastries, inspired by the flavors of the season, will also be available in each Philz market. The limited-time menu launches August 18th and will be available while supplies last.

Philz Fall Drinks

Apple Cinnamon Roll - Cold brew swirled with caramel apple butter, Ghirardelli™ Vanilla Sauce, and cinnamon for a warm, bright and balanced beverage.





- Cold brew swirled with caramel apple butter, Ghirardelli™ Vanilla Sauce, and cinnamon for a warm, bright and balanced beverage. Pecan Pie - Cold brew layered with buttery pecan toffee, cinnamon, and finished with a sprinkle of sea salt for a rich, sweet and savory sip inspired by a favorite fall dessert.

In addition to the seasonal beverages, select fall pastries will be available by market, including regional favorites, returning classics, and a little bit of pumpkin.

Northern California: Pecan Pie Kouign Amann Cinnamon Maple Morning Bun

Southern California: Apple Cinnamon Danish Pumpkin Bread

Chicago: Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Pumpkin Bread



"Every fall, it feels like pumpkin spice shows up just about everywhere", says Andy Mai, Chief Business Officer. "Here at Philz Coffee, we've always done things a little differently. This year, we looked to classic and beloved fall flavors. They're familiar and nostalgic, yet not something our customers can get everywhere else."

Every drink at Philz Coffee is individually made to order using Philz's signature pour-over method, responsibly-sourced green coffee beans, and clean-label ingredients. Beans are roasted to perfection at Philz's roasting facility in Oakland, California. Beverages may be customized with the customer's preference of sweetness level and milk option at no extra charge and are served by baristas who ensure each order is perfect. Philz Coffee's fall menu is now offered at all 80-plus locations in California and Chicago. It's available in-store and to order ahead via the Philz award-winning app and home to the Philz Rewards loyalty program. Philz is also available via philzcoffee.com, DoorDash or Uber Eats. To find a location, visit philzcoffee.com/locations.

About Philz Coffee

Founded in 2003 in San Francisco, Philz Coffee specializes in customized blends made from responsibly sourced green coffee beans from around the world and skillfully roasted at its Oakland roasting facility. Philz Coffee has remained committed to its mission to Better Days for everyone, every day, through community and high-quality coffee handcrafted one cup at a time. Philz Coffee has over 80 stores across California and Chicago. Philz Coffee can also be purchased in select grocery stores and online and is also available in Philz K-Cup® pods.

To learn more about Philz Coffee and find the nearest location, visit philzcoffee.com.

Media Contact

Gabriella Conte | [email protected] | (425) 870-8584

SOURCE Philz Coffee