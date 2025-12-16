Phoenix Children's ECMO Program Achieves Platinum Center of Excellence Status from ELSO

First and only center in Arizona to receive highest designation for advanced life support

PHOENIX, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Children's has been recognized with the prestigious ELSO Award for Excellence in Life Support, achieving Platinum Center of Excellence status from the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization (ELSO). This distinction represents the highest level of recognition for programs providing extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) therapy – an advanced life support treatment for critically ill children whose hearts and lungs are unable to sustain life on their own.

Phoenix Children's is the first and only center in Arizona to achieve Platinum status, placing it among an elite group of just 48 programs worldwide to earn this designation out of more than 700 ELSO centers globally. The program recently treated its 1,000th patient with ECMO therapy, symbolizing the team's clinical expertise in caring for children whose health is fragile and complex.

"Reaching 1,000 ECMO cases represents the depth of specialization we have developed caring for the most critically ill children," said Mark Molitor, MD, medical director of the ECMO program. "This Platinum recognition validates that experience and our unwavering commitment to excellence, compassion and clinical precision. Through multidisciplinary collaboration, we're transforming outcomes and bringing hope to families facing the most challenging moments of their lives."

To achieve Platinum status, centers must demonstrate extraordinary achievement in three key areas: promoting ELSO's mission and vision; delivering patient care using the highest quality measures and evidence-based practices; and providing excellence in training, education and collaboration that supports a healing environment for families, patients and staff.

The ECMO team at Phoenix Children's is comprised of physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses and respiratory therapists. They are experts in managing ECMO care and understand the unique anatomy of their patients.

"Our multidisciplinary team is the backbone of our program and the heart of the care we provide," said Dr. Molitor. "Every member of this team gives their all for our patients and families, bringing extraordinary skill and empathy to the bedside. I'm incredibly proud of the work they do and the lives they touch each day."

Phoenix Children's has a long history of ELSO recognition, having received Center of Excellence awards in 2009, 2011 and 2013, and Gold status in 2016, 2019 and 2022. The Platinum designation recognition period is 2026-2028 and marks the program's continued evolution and commitment to providing the highest standard of care.

ECMO therapy serves as a bridge for patients in life-threatening situations, including severe respiratory failure, cardiac failure and during recovery from complex cardiac surgeries. The therapy requires round-the-clock monitoring by a specialized team of physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and other clinicians trained in this advanced technology.

About Phoenix Children's

Phoenix Children's is one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems. It comprises Phoenix Children's Hospital – Thomas Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – Arrowhead Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – East Valley, Phoenix Children's – Avondale Campus, four pediatric specialty and urgent care centers, 12 community pediatric practices, 20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers and seven community-service outpatient clinics throughout the state of Arizona. The system provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care and has been serving children and families for more than 40 years. Phoenix Children's Care Network includes more than 1,405 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties. Alongside our colleagues, collaborators and communities, we're elevating pediatric care, education and innovation, so we can all grow healthier together. For more information, visit phoenixchildrens.org.

SOURCE Phoenix Children's