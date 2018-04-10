Phoenix Children's Hospital Enhances Patient Care, Improves Physician Productivity and Saves Money with Medicomp Systems' Quippe Clinical Documentation

"Quippe has allowed our physicians to use structured documentation that brings real value back to them and their patients in near real time," said Vinay Vaidya, MD, vice president and chief medical information office at Phoenix Children's. "We've been able to customize documentation templates based on not only the unique needs of each specialty but also the most common specific diseases within each pediatric specialty. This helps us to track quality measures and monitor patient outcomes which is a key requirement for successful chronic disease management. Thanks to Quippe, we're creating higher quality documentation that drives improvements in patient care—and keeping our physicians happier."

"The Phoenix Children's team has demonstrated the tremendous benefit of leveraging Quippe to streamline processes, reduce costs, and improve outcomes," said David Lareau, CEO of Medicomp. "We are thrilled by their team's effective use of our technology to both realize savings and elevate physician productivity. But even more importantly, we're excited that it has enabled physicians to have the right data at the right time so they can deliver better patient care. That is the vision behind Quippe—and Phoenix Children's has made that vision a reality."

A strong partnership between clinicians and IT leadership was also key to the success of this initiative at Phoenix Children's. Physicians in the pediatric rheumatology division worked closely with the IT team to create templates that capture disease-specific details on patients with juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA). That data is then fed to Phoenix Children's-created dashboards that are accessible during pre-visit planning sessions 10 to 14 days prior to the patient's appointment. Physicians also use decision support tools and reminders within Quippe to enhance care and enrich the quality of documentation.

Michael Shishov, MD, one of Phoenix Children's three pediatric rheumatologists, collaborated with Vaidya to spearhead these efforts. "Juvenile idiopathic arthritis is a complicated disease to document because we must capture details on 71 individual joints as well as a number of other measures. However, in collaboration with IT, we have developed an elegant template that enables efficient documentation of the joint exam as well as key quality metrics, including clinical inactive disease in juvenile idiopathic arthritis."

He added, "Thanks to our IT specialists, clinical inactive disease, a complicated quality metric comprised of six different domains, is now successfully recorded by the providers in 99 percent of our notes—and we're still able to complete almost all of our documentation during regular office hours."

In 1978, Medicomp Systems pioneered its patented MEDCIN® Knowledge Engine, co-designed with physicians, to transform disorganized, complex arrays of medical information into structured, clinically relevant data at the point of care. Leveraging its flagship engine, Medicomp's Quippe suite of solutions uniquely delivers longitudinal patient information within problem-oriented clinical views, mirroring the way physicians think and work to drive optimal patient outcomes. Quippe also includes wizard-based documentation functionality, which integrates into existing clinical workflows and EHRs, enabling health systems to further enhance EHR usability. With Quippe, healthcare organizations of all sizes can satisfy quality measures and regulatory compliance, increasing physician productivity while effectively positioning themselves for future market demands. Today, leading hospitals and health systems such as Phoenix Children's Hospital and over 100,000 users/day rely on Medicomp's proven domain expertise and clinician-designed technology to improve the quality and efficiency of care delivery. For more information, please visit http://www.medicomp.com/.

