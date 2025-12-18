Phoenix Children's Research Institute Secures Three Prestigious National Institutes of Health (NIH) Grants

Grant funding will advance pediatric lung and spine research

PHOENIX, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Children's Research Institute at the University of Arizona College of Medicine — Phoenix has been awarded three new R01 grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the gold standard of federally funded research awards. The NIH grants total close to $9 million and will support groundbreaking research to develop targeted treatments for pediatric lung diseases and improve surgical outcomes for children with spinal abnormalities. These grants further position the Phoenix Children's Research Institute as a national leader in pediatric research, driving innovations that shape the future of children's health.

Innovations in Lung Disease Treatment

Internationally renowned researcher and director of the Phoenix Children's Research Institute, Vlad Kalinichenko, MD, PhD received two NIH grants, with total funding of $6 million to advance the understanding and treatment of severe pediatric lung diseases, bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD) and Alveolar Capillary Dysplasia with misalignment of pulmonary vein (ACDMPV).

"Both grants focus on developing new technologies and therapies that could prevent severe lung diseases later in life, not just treat symptoms in childhood," said Dr. Kalinichenko. "This work has the potential to transform public health, reduce healthcare costs and improve outcomes for both pediatric and adult patients with lung diseases."

The first grant awarded to Kalinichenko and his team focuses on BPD which is a devastating chronic lung disease that can occur in babies born prematurely following the use of mechanical ventilation and supplemental oxygen. It can cause lifelong breathing complications, structural changes in the lungs and lead to pulmonary hypertension. It is difficult to repair damaged cells in the lungs and current treatments are unable to bring therapeutic agents selectively to lung cells.

The research team at Phoenix Children's developed nanoparticles that deliver medicine or therapeutic DNA specifically to lung cells, sparing other organs. The delivered gene, FOXM1, supports cell regeneration and repair after injury, which could prevent pulmonary hypertension and improve lung function. This exploration of a targeted nanoparticle delivery system could set new standards for precision medicine by directing therapies to specific organs and cell types while minimizing damage to other tissues; and has potentially revolutionary applications for a wide range of other conditions.

"Most drugs fail clinical trials due to systemic delivery, causing toxicity in organs like the liver, kidney, intestine and brain," said Dr. Kalinichenko. "The nanoparticle technology we are developing and testing could be helpful to deliver therapies straight to the lungs, allowing for lower drug doses, fewer side effects and more effective treatment. If successful, this could lead to new therapies for BPD, asthma, cystic fibrosis and even lung cancers."

The second NIH grant awarded to Kalinichenko and his team investigates the disease development and therapeutic targets for ACDMPV, a rare, often fatal lung disease in newborns. This work will investigate the role of the FOXF1 gene, which is mutated in ACDMPV, in the development of blood vessels in the lungs as well as potentially slowing down respiratory insufficiency in newborns with ACDMPV.

"Most infants with ACDMPV don't survive beyond their first month so our goal is to create therapies that can extend life, improve lung function and prepare patients for lung transplantation, which is the only available treatment for these patients," said Dr. Kalinichenko. "Our team is developing new animal models to test these therapies, and we hope to move rapidly toward clinical trials."

Advancing Pediatric Spine Surgery

In addition, leading researcher and surgeon Matthew Halanski, MD, division chief of orthopedics and sports medicine at Phoenix Children's, received a NIH R01 grant to advance the understanding of children's spinal growth and flexibility, critical factors in improving surgical techniques for children with spinal abnormalities such as scoliosis.

This study is in collaboration with The University of Wisconsin – Madison, University of Missouri – Columbia and University of California – Berkeley, and focuses on refining Vertebral Body Tethering (VBT), an innovative, less-invasive alternative to spinal fusion. Unlike traditional fusion surgery which uses rods and screws to straighten the spine and restrict growth and movement, VBT uses a flexible cord (tether) that allows the spine to continue growing and moving as the child develops. Teams involved in the multicenter study are using advanced modeling and animal studies to help surgeons predict which children will benefit most from VBT.

"By better understanding how the spine grows and moves, we can better tailor surgery to each child," said Dr. Halanski. "That means fewer spinal fusions, faster recoveries and better long-term movement and quality of life."

The team will develop an advanced computer simulation model to help surgeons tailor each procedure to a child's unique anatomy and growth pattern.

Earning these NIH R01 grants underscores the strength of the Phoenix Children's Research Institute, whose prolific researchers are studying gene therapy for cerebral palsy, safer chemotherapy for lung cancer and more. These projects exemplify how The Phoenix Children's Research Institute is translating groundbreaking science into real-world solutions that change children's lives.

