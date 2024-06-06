Phoenix Children's Names New Chief Operating Officer

Justin Bradshaw, FACHE, to Spearhead Operations Amid Health System's Rapid Expansion

PHOENIX, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Children's today announced Justin Bradshaw, FACHE, will join its leadership team as executive vice president and chief operating officer. With more than two decades' experience in health system operations, Bradshaw will play an integral role in ensuring consistent, high-quality, integrated care across all sites of service as Phoenix Children's continues its expansion across Arizona.

Justin Bradshaw, FACHE, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Phoenix Children's

Bradshaw, who takes up his post on July 1, will be responsible for unifying critical hospital operations such as nursing, ancillary, support services, supply chain and facilities. He will also lead strategic planning as the health system opens two new Arizona pediatric hospitals in Glendale and Gilbert this year.

"Justin's background leading complex operations for large health systems, along with his commitment to enhancing quality care, is exactly what we need at this pivotal time," said Phoenix Children's President and CEO Robert L. Meyer. "His experience has equipped him with unique insights and expertise that will be invaluable as Phoenix Children's enters a new era as one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems."

Before joining Phoenix Children's, Bradshaw served as operations officer at Intermountain Medical Center (IMC) in Utah, the largest hospital in the Intermountain West, with nearly 5,000 employees and $1.3 billion in annual revenue. There, he oversaw strategic growth and quality initiatives, resulting in improved quality ratings and expansion of IMC's centers of excellence. He brings a systems approach to healthcare delivery having also co-led Cardiovascular and Neurosciences service lines at Intermountain hospitals in Utah and Idaho.

Bradshaw also served in operations leadership at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, where he integrated patient-centered practices that streamlined operations, enhanced efficiency and improved patient satisfaction. His strategic vision and operational acumen were key in reinforcing Mayo's status as a leader in healthcare excellence.

"For the past decade, I have admired Phoenix Children's commitment to excellence and Bob's strategic foresight in expanding to meet the needs of a burgeoning community," said Bradshaw. "I am deeply honored to contribute my own expertise in managing and expanding healthcare services as Phoenix Children's opens new hospitals to serve families throughout the Southwest."

Bradshaw also brings considerable experience in pediatric healthcare, including five years at Children's Nebraska as vice president, clinical and ancillary services. He also completed an administrative residency at Nationwide Children's Hospital and an administrative fellowship at Stanford Children's Health.

Bradshaw earned his bachelor's degree in business management from Southern Utah University and his master's in health administration from The Ohio State University. He is also a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Bradshaw's hire follows several key appointments in recent months, including Blake Bulloch, MD, MBA, as chief medical officer and Ashish S. Patel, MD, as physician-in-chief.

About Phoenix Children's

Phoenix Children's is one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems. It comprises Phoenix Children's Hospital – Thomas Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – East Valley Campus, Phoenix Children's – Avondale Campus, Phoenix Children's – Arrowhead Campus, four pediatric specialty and urgent care centers, 11 community pediatric practices, 20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers and seven community-service outpatient clinics throughout the state of Arizona. The system provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care and has been serving children and families for 40 years. Phoenix Children's Care Network includes more than 1,175 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties. Alongside our colleagues, collaborators and communities, we're elevating pediatric care, education and innovation, so we can all grow healthier together. For more information, visit phoenixchildrens.org.

