PHOENIX Closes Acquisition of Retail Operating Assets from Express Inc.

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PHOENIX, a newly formed DTC platform led by WHP Global in collaboration with an affiliate of Simon Property Group, Brookfield Properties, and Centennial Real Estate, announced today the successful acquisition of the majority of Express Inc.'s retail operating assets.

PHOENIX now operates all retail and ecommerce in the United States for both Express and Bonobos, which includes over 450 physical stores. This acquisition not only secures the legacy of Express and Bonobos, but also sets the stage for future expansion in the retail sector.

Bonobos GuideShop Express store

About PHOENIX

PHOENIX RETAIL LLC was formed in 2024 by WHP Global, an affiliate of Simon Property Group, Brookfield Properties, and Centennial Real Estate to acquire the Express Retail Company and operate Express & Bonobos direct-to-consumer businesses in the United States.

