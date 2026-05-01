Phoenix Financial Joins MSCI World Index

TEL-AVIV, Israel, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Financial, a leading Israel-based asset management, insurance, and financial services group (TASE: PHOE) ("Phoenix" or the "Company"), announced the inclusion of the company in the leading MSCI World index. MSCI World is widely used by global investors for portfolio construction, benchmarking, and passive investment strategies. Joining this leading index is part of the continued expansion of Phoenix's presence across major global equity indices, further strengthening its position as a gateway to Israel for international institutional investors.

In recent months, Phoenix was also included in a broad range of additional global indices spanning core developed market benchmarks, including MSCI EAFE, FTSE Developed World, and Bloomberg Developed Market indices. The Company is also represented across global small-cap benchmarks, factor-based indices such as the Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity and MSCI World 5-Factor Select, and ESG indices, in addition to Israel-focused indices Tel Aviv 35, Tel Aviv 125, and MSCI Israel.

International investors currently hold approximately 35-40% of Phoenix's shares, a relatively high level compared to Israeli market benchmarks. Most investors are based in North America or Europe, with interest from Asia as well. This reflects the Company's growing relevance within global capital markets and its increasing integration into international investment portfolios.

This trend is supported by growing interest among international investors in Israeli capital markets, which have outperformed in recent years. In this context, as Israel's largest asset manager and financial group, Phoenix serves as a gateway to the Israeli economy, providing global investors with access to a diversified and resilient platform spanning broad financial activities and serving 3 million clients. With over $200 billion in assets and a strong record of growth and value creation, Phoenix is among the top 100 global asset managers.

About Phoenix Financial

Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) is a leading Israel-based investor and financial services company with over $200 billion assets under management. The company operates across multi-line insurance and asset management activities, including fund management, wealth solutions, retirement, advisory, brokerage, employee stock option administration, and credit origination. Phoenix Financial trades on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange within leading equity indices, including Tel Aviv 35, MSCI World, MSCI Israel, FTSE Developed, and Bloomberg Developed Markets.

SOURCE Phoenix Financial Ltd.