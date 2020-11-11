Phoenix Quality Manufacturing Offers High Quality, Affordable Masks Including Through Direct to Consumer Sales and "Monthly Mask Club"

Ohio-based manufacturer making high quality, affordable masks available in large and small quantities, giving businesses of all sizes the necessary freedom to re-open and operate safely.

JACKSON, Ohio, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Phoenix Quality Manufacturing, LLC ("PQM"), which opened its manufacturing facility in Jackson, Ohio, last month, is addressing the difficulty faced by individuals and small businesses in securing small quantities of melt blown, nonwoven-fabric face masks. In addition to traditional business-to-business sales, PQM is offering direct to consumer sales, including its subscription "Monthly Mask Club."

Life in the city brings higher risk of exposure to Covid-19. PQM is manufacturing civilian grade non-woven fabric face masks in Jackson Ohio and offering "Monthly Mask Club" a subscription based model for US residents to access critical masks supplies. PQM saw the dire shortages caused manufacturing of critical ppe being made offshore and in an effort to reduce the supply chain have begun making face masks with the goal of producing medical grade products in the future. (CNW Group/Phoenix Quality MFG LLC)

PQM, which is committed to reestablishing a domestic PPE supply chain and bringing manufacturing jobs back to Ohio, has an initial monthly manufacturing capacity of over six million masks and is selling them on its website (https://freedomairmasks.com/) in quantities as low as a box of 25. The company is offering price discounts for three-, six-, and twelve-month subscriptions by the box, case (18 boxes), or pallet (24 cases). Pricing discounts are also available for larger lot purchases, and shipping within the continental U.S. is included in all prices.

"We see this segment of our offering as the development of PPE as a service," said PQM CEO, Sid Fingerhut. "We want to ensure that businesses of all sizes, but especially our nations' critically important small businesses, have the necessary supply of high-quality masks to reopen and operate safely."

PQM's Monthly Mask Club provides individuals and businesses with a regular supply of masks at reasonable, guaranteed prices. Subscribers benefit from knowing they will receive a regular supply and not having to set aside valuable inventory space for masks.

Fingerhut also noted that, "With businesses knowing they are assured of receiving new masks every month, their employees do not have to worry about the risks associated with reusing masks and can wear a new mask each day, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."

PQM made the commitment to manufacture masks in Ohio while witnessing the personal protection equipment (PPE) market spin out of control in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and experiencing firsthand the price manipulation models implemented by overseas manufacturers and broker chains. With the goal of resetting the competitive dynamics of the domestic PPE market and adding manufacturing back to the U.S., PQM strives to be a leader in high quality manufacturing through equitable working environments, domestic job creation, and attainable product pricing. "Our vision is to make 'Made in Ohio' synonymous with safe and effective, American made, and reasonably priced PPE," Fingerhut concluded.

The PQM FreedomAir is a civilian grade mask for market entry while the company works toward FDA and NIOSH approval. Masks can be ordered at https://freedomairmasks.com/collections/civilian-grade-masks.

About PQM:

PQM is an Ohio-based LLC founded by a group of business management, supply chain, and manufacturing experts with over 100 years of experience working for some of the largest companies in the world, including Fortune 500 companies. With that leadership and experience in place, PQM is uniquely positioned to quickly and capably produce PPE for the North American marketplace.

PQM has plans to establish a Southern Ohio workforce of over 40 in the short term, with goals of employing over 100 by the end of 2021 and 250 by 2024. Current job postings can be found at https://phoenixqualitymanufacturing.com/careers-with-phoenix-quality-manufacturing/.

SOURCE Phoenix Quality MFG LLC