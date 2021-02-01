Phoenix Venture Partners LLC Raises 3rd Fund, PVP III LP

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Venture Partners LLC (PVP) announced today that it officially closed its latest flagship venture capital fund, PVP III LP at EOY 2020. The Fund was oversubscribed and its limited partners (both returning and new) are composed of sophisticated financial institutions, family offices, and leading multinational corporations (strategic investors). PVP III LP's strategic investors include a who's who of market leaders around the world in their respective industries, including Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), W. L. Gore & Associates, Showa Denko K. K. (TYO:4004), Nissan Chemical Corporation (TYO:4021), Nagase & Co., Ltd. (TYO:8012), and LG Technology Ventures, which is the investment vehicle of LG Chem, Ltd. (KRX: 051910).

As the leading venture capital firm focused on Advanced Materials and Device investing, PVP has an established track record of strong returns and is known by entrepreneurs and corporations globally. PVP also has a reputation for forging deep partnerships with its strategic investors working closely with them on open innovation to identify attractive market opportunities. Building off the success of its first two funds, PVP III LP will continue to focus on investing in start-ups developing breakthrough Advanced Materials and Device innovations while expanding its presence globally.

Dr. John T. Chen, Managing General Partner of PVP, commented, "We are pleased by the strong interest in PVP III LP from new investors and continued support from our existing LPs and are happy to have closed the new fund despite the current global challenges."

Dr. Zachariah Jonasson, Managing General Partner of PVP added, "We are excited to be working with both the most innovative multinational corporations and entrepreneurs globally."

About Phoenix Venture Partners LLC

Phoenix Venture Partners LLC is a leading venture capital firm that invests in and partners with outstanding entrepreneurs to commercialize breakthrough Advanced Materials and Device innovations. PVP's team has an unparalleled track record of founding, building and investing in successful Advanced Materials start-ups across multiple industries. The firm's investment strategy is flexible and predicated on assisting entrepreneurs with customer and supply chain partnerships, business development, as well as with strategic and operational support. PVP collaborates with a select ecosystem of forward-looking global corporations on business development and open innovation interests. PVP is based in the Silicon Valley with a satellite office in Seattle, WA. For additional information please visit our website at www.phoenix-vp.com or email us at [email protected].

SOURCE Phoenix Venture Partners, LLC.

