Phoenix's Newest Cambria Hotel Celebrates Opening With Hockey Pro Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Arizona Coyotes team captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson joined representatives from Cambria Hotels for the occasion, and accepted a $10,000 donation to Child Crisis Arizona, a nonprofit dedicated to providing support services to vulnerable children and families. Following the ribbon-cutting, Ekman-Larsson and other attendees were guided to the hotel's expansive rooftop space to create their own mural-themed painting – a nod to the murals of the surrounding Roosevelt Row Arts District and the hotel's own collection of local artwork – while enjoying unobstructed views of the Phoenix skyline and a selection of craft beers from Cambria's signature local craft beer program.

"As one of the nation's largest and fastest growing cities, Phoenix is the ideal location to welcome multiple Cambria hotels that reflect the unique essence of their surrounding neighborhoods," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "In addition to serving as the home to our technology headquarters, this area is bustling with business and leisure travelers drawn to downtown Phoenix's creative and entrepreneurial spirit. We're pleased that they too can now enjoy authentic upscale service and design-forward amenities in the heart of the Phoenix Arts District, and we are thrilled that Oliver Ekman-Larsson was able to join us in hailing this new addition to the community."

Located at 222 E. Portland St., the 7-story, 127-room Cambria Hotel Downtown Phoenix Convention Center joins the nearby Cambria Hotel Phoenix Chandler-Fashion Center and Cambria Hotel North Scottsdale Desert Ridge, and is within driving distance to Choice Hotels' worldwide technology headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona. The hotel also features upscale amenities that appeal to modern travelers, including:

A spacious rooftop, featuring ample event space, a pool with cabanas and 360-degree views of the surrounding city.

FTR, a rooftop bar recently ranked as one of the best in the city.

Poppy , the hotel's onsite restaurant that offers a healthy mix of rustic and modern plates made with local ingredients.

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms complete with modern fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding.

State-of-the-art fitness center.

A selection of local craft beers curated by Cambria's certified cicerone, as well as wine and specialty cocktails.

Multi-function meeting and event space.

There are currently 50 Cambria hotels open in popular cities across the country including Boston; Chicago; Los Angeles; Nashville, Tennessee; New York; and Washington D.C. The upscale brand participates in Choice's award-winning loyalty program, Choice Privileges, which offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences.

About Cambria® Hotels

The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C. There are over 125 Cambria properties open or in the pipeline across the United States, with 50 currently open. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 575,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited-service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

