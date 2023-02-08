Phone case market size to grow by USD 13.33 billion from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global phone case market size is estimated to increase by USD 13.33 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.86%. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 26.13 billion. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Phone Case Market 2023-2027

Global phone case market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Offerings -

Apple Inc.: The company offers phone cases such as iPhone 14 pro max clear case with magsafe.

CG Mobile: The company offers phone cases such as Guess silicone purple case.

Fommy.com: The company offers phone cases such as Amzer shockproof TPU cases.

Moshi Corp.: The company offers phone cases such as Overture cases with the detachable magnetic wallet.

Vendor Landscape -

The global phone case market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer phone cases in the market are Ai Paiqi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., Apple Inc., Case Mate Inc., CG Mobile, Cygnett, Element Case Inc., Fommy.com, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., Moshi Corp., Otter Products LLC, Pelican Products Inc., Poetic Cases Inc., Rearth Inc., Reiko Wireless Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Spigen Inc., Urban Armor Gear LLC, Vinci Brands LLC, XtremeGuard, and ZAGG Inc. and others.

The market is expected to experience sizable production capacity growth during the forecast period as the market vendors are expected to expand their presence in traditionally low-penetrated markets such as developing countries. An increase in the production capacity will allow the vendors to meet the surging demand for phone cases due to rising interest in fitness activities. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Global phone case market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global phone case market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Body glove, Pouch, Phone skin, Hybrid cases, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The offline segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. In this segment, most consumers still prefer buying products at physical stores rather than online portals, as retail stores allow the choice of physical verification of the products. It also eliminates the need to pay shipping charges and allows the possibility of consulting sales representatives for further details. The continuously rising number of offline retail stores is expected to increase the availability of mobile phone accessories, such as protective covers during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global phone case market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global phone case market.

APAC is estimated to account for 66% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increasing adoption rate of mobile devices among the youth across the region provides a fillip to the growth of the phone case market. Besides, the increasing penetration of the Internet is surging the online retailing trend in the mobile accessories market, and this is further fueled by the convenience offered by the various payment options, such as cash on delivery and various other discounts offered by e-retailers for numerous products. Furthermore, the rate of smartphone adoption is expanding across countries such as China , Indonesia , and India due to the increasing Internet penetration and the popularity of social networking in these countries, along with increasing disposable income and the growing millennial population. Such factors will increase the market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Global phone case market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers - The growth in penetration of smart mobile phones is notably driving the market growth. The smartphone market has been growing rapidly over the years. The majority of the growth of this market comes from low-priced smartphones ($200). Many Chinese mobile computing device manufacturers are making significant profits through the sales of low-cost smartphones. Moreover, smartphones have a significant share of the market. Their share is further expected to increase, and smartphones are expected to account for over 3 out of every 4 mobile phones sold by 2025. This can be ascertained by the growing demand for smartphones. Such factors will drive the market during the forecast period.

Key Trends - Increasing focus on improving telecommunication network infrastructure is the primary trend in the market. The increasing focus on expanding the telecommunication network coverage by various government organizations across the globe is driving investments in the telecommunication network infrastructure. Thus, growing investments in telecommunication network infrastructure and the developments in 4G/5G compatible devices and their accessories will accelerate the use of phone cases among people. Hence, such factors augment the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Phone cases recall is the major challenge impeding the market growth. There are various defects found in phone cases that tend to recall the specified products. If the phone cover is unintentionally cracked, there is a chance that the product's liquid could escape and come into touch with the skin, which could result in burns and skin irritation. If the liquid is eaten or gets into the airways, it might cause major harm that needs to be treated right once or possibly result in death. Due to this, Printful has made the decision to recall all Liquid Glitter Phone Cases for iPhone 7, 8, SE, X/XS, XR, and XS Max in the hues Pink, Gold, and Silver based on this information and out of an abundance of caution in 2021. Thus, such factors will hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this phone case market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the phone case market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the phone case market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the phone case market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of phone case market vendors

Related Reports:

The smart carry-on bags market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.53% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 281.93 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (USB charging and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The predicted growth of the automotive crankcase ventilation system market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.46% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 433.29 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (PC, LCV, and HVC) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Phone Case Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 161 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.86% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.99 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 66% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ai Paiqi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., Apple Inc., Case Mate Inc., CG Mobile, Cygnett, Element Case Inc., Fommy.com, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., Moshi Corp., Otter Products LLC, Pelican Products Inc., Poetic Cases Inc., Rearth Inc., Reiko Wireless Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Spigen Inc., Urban Armor Gear LLC, Vinci Brands LLC, XtremeGuard, and ZAGG Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

