Phonism Announces Strategic Leadership Realignment to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

TAMPA, Fla., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phonism, a leading provider of cloud-based SIP device management solutions, announces a significant realignment of its leadership team to position the company for accelerated growth and innovation in the rapidly expanding telecom sector. This strategic shift reflects Phonism's commitment to adapting to the evolving market dynamics and enhancing its product offerings in the industry.

Phonism's Leadership Team: Steve Lazaridis, Greg DiFraia and Marc Tribbe Estimates from recent studies indicate an increase in cloud adoption from 41.5% to 70.5% over the next five years.

The visionary founder of Phonism, Steve Lazaridis , will now serve as the President and Chief Technology Officer. In his expanded role, Steve will focus on driving technological innovations and product development, leveraging his deep industry knowledge and technical expertise to advance Phonism's strategic initiatives.

"We are at an exciting point in our journey. This leadership realignment is a strategic enhancement of our core capabilities, equipping us further to drive growth and deliver exceptional value to our customers. It directly aligns with our vision of Phonism continuing to lead device management innovation for the UCaaS industry."

– Steve Lazaridis, President and CTO

Phonism is thrilled to announce that Greg DiFraia , formerly the Chief Revenue Officer, has been appointed as the new CEO. With over two decades of experience in scaling technology businesses and a history of exceptional performance, Greg's profound understanding of global markets will be pivotal as he leads Phonism into its next phase of growth. Prior to joining Phonism, DiFraia was the General Manager at Scality, a pioneer in software-defined, multi-cloud data storage solutions. Before Scality, DiFraia was Vice President of Strategic Alliances at Turbonomic. He also held several key roles at Dell EMC, where he led global sales strategy for the ECS software-defined storage platform, most notably as Director of Global Sales & CTO of Elastic Cloud Storage. His leadership will be instrumental in expanding Phonism's market presence and enhancing customer engagement.

"As the new CEO, I am immensely excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for Phonism. The market is ripe for innovation, and with our talented team, we are well-positioned to lead the charge in transforming device management practices across the globe."

– Greg DiFraia, CEO

Marc Tribbe continues with the team as Chief Product Officer, bringing his wealth of experience in product management and customer experience. Marc's "Customer First" product vision will be crucial in enhancing the existing product and introducing innovative solutions to simplify the user experience. Former Chief Operating Officer, James L. Lee has been instrumental in streamlining processes and delivery, and now shifts to a key role on the Board of Directors.

"Phonism's realignment marks a pivotal moment in our journey toward innovation and growth. As Chief Product Officer, I am excited to drive our commitment to excellence in product management and development. Our focus remains steadfast on delivering cutting-edge solutions that anticipate and meet the evolving needs of our customers in this dynamic market landscape."

– Marc Tribbe, CPO

The telecom industry is witnessing a significant transformation, driven by the widespread adoption of modern Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platforms. According to industry analysts, the UCaaS market is expected to grow exponentially, with more organizations transitioning from traditional communication systems to unified, cloud-based platforms. Recent studies, including those from industry leader Gartner , project a substantial shift towards cloud communications. Estimates indicate an increase in cloud adoption from 41.5% to 70.5% over the next five years, signaling a pivotal transition in telephony infrastructure.

Phonism's vendor-agnostic device automation and management platform strategically positions the company to capitalize on the industry's growth. With the new leadership structure, Phonism is poised to enhance its offerings and expand its reach in the UCaaS market.

About Phonism

Phonism is an automation solution that helps service providers and customers deploy, manage, secure and migrate their devices quickly, efficiently and at scale. Phonism boosts operational efficiency and customer satisfaction by supporting over 300 devices from 15+ manufacturers, facilitating bring-your-own-device with automated migrations. The platform accelerates revenue by streamlining multi-vendor device management and automating manual tasks, enhancing security, and offering flexibility in device and UCaaS platform choices.

For more information, please visit phonism.com , contact us or follow us on social media.

