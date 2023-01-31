Phosphates Global Market Report 2023: Numerous Benefits of Phosphates in Various Applications Drive Demand

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Phosphates - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Phosphates Market to Reach 64.2 Million Metric Tons by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Phosphates estimated at 52.3 Million Metric Tons in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 64.2 Million Metric Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Fertilizers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.4% CAGR and reach 46.1 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Animal Nutrition segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 14.2 Million Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR



The Phosphates market in the U.S. is estimated at 14.2 Million Metric Tons in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 12.4 Million Metric Tons by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 2.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 8.1 Million Metric Tons by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 122 Featured) -

Acron Group

Anglo American Plc

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

Coromandel International Limited

EuroChem Group

Fosfitalia Group

Israel Chemicals Limited

Itafos

LANXESS AG

Nutrien Ltd.

OCP Group

Phosphate Resources Limited

Prayon S.A.

Sichuan Chuanxi Xingda Chemical Co. Ltd.

The Mosaic Company

United Phosphorus Limited

Wengfu Group

Yara International ASA

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Recent Market Activity

Phosphates - A Prelude

Fertilizers - Most Dominating End-Use Segment for Phosphates

Feed Phosphate Witnesses Rapid Growth

Developing Regions Offer Immense Growth Potential

China : The Largest Producer and Consumer of Phosphates

: The Largest Producer and Consumer of Phosphates World Feed Phosphate Consumption (2018) - Ranking by Region/Country

Africa - A Major Market for Phosphate Fertilizer

- A Major Market for Phosphate Fertilizer Morocco Emerges as the Leading Exporter of Phosphates

Phosphate Market Outlook

Strong Fertilizer Demand to Bolster Phosphate Market

Leading Phosphate-Producing Countries

Major Initiatives by Players in the Phosphates Market

Phosphates - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Phosphate Fertilizers Market Exudes Immense Growth Potential

Asia-Pacific and Latin America Key Markets

and Latin America Key Markets Grains and Cereals Represent Primary Application Segment

Rising Need to Increase Crop Yield: Key Growth Driver for Phosphate Fertilizers

Factors Affecting Consumption of Phosphate Fertilizer

Global Food Scenario: Key Facts

Agricultural Produce Worldwide: An Opportunity Indicator

Feed Phosphate Market Heads for Major Gains

Dicalcium Phosphate Leads the Market

Increasing Meat Intake Spurs Growth Opportunities for Feed Phosphates

Phosphates Remain Compelling Ingredient in Poultry and Meat Products

Industrialization of Pork and Poultry Sectors Propels Feed Phosphates Market

Rising Middle Class Population in Emerging Regions Drive Demand

Food-Grade Phosphates Continue to Exhibit Robust Growth

Demand from End-Use Industries Impel Food-Grade Phosphate Market

Rising Application in Food & Beverage Industry

Growth of Retail Sales Sector

Expansion of Agriculture Industry

Efforts by Leading Players

North America to Lead the Global Market

to Lead the Global Market Numerous Benefits of Phosphates in Various Applications Drive Demand

Increasing Demand for Biofuels Bodes Well for Phosphates

Anti-Corrosion Coatings Propel Zinc Phosphate Market

Depleting Resources of High-Grade Phosphate Prompt Players to Find New Options

Market Challenges

Will Increasing Demand for Eco-Friendly Products Impede Growth of Phosphates?

Increasing Use of Phytase - A Challenging Situation

Rising Costs and Limited Phosphate Reserves: Major Threats

Ban on the Use of Phosphates in Detergents

Ammonium Phosphates - Major Constituent of Phosphates

Emerging Economies of Asia-Pacific and Latin America : Key Markets for DAP

and : Key Markets for DAP Phosphate Ester Finds Immense Use in Industrial Applications

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/28zav5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets