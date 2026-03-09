Phothera Launches Guided Mode for Home Phototherapy Treatments for Chronic Skin Conditions

Clinically validated on-device app delivers smartphone-level simplicity with built-in safety controls

CLEVELAND, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phothera, the leading manufacturer of FDA-cleared light therapy devices for chronic skin conditions including vitiligo, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), today announced the availability of Guided Mode, a next-generation on-device app designed to simplify and standardize home phototherapy.

Guided Mode integrates AAD guideline-based treatment protocols directly into the device, providing step-by-step guidance and safety guardrails to support consistent, physician-directed treatment at home. This feature is supported by evidence from the ~800 patient Light Treatment Effectiveness (LITE) Study, published in JAMA Dermatology, which validated the safety and effectiveness of home phototherapy in a large clinical cohort. "Guided Mode brings smartphone level simplicity to home phototherapy," said Padma Sundar, Chief Commercial Officer at Phothera. "It's intuitive by design and utilizes AAD-standard protocols to guide every treatment session. Patients who received guided-mode based home light therapy had three times better adherence to treatment than those receiving in-office treatment".

Home phototherapy is supported by extensive clinical evidence across multiple chronic dermatologic conditions. Guided Mode builds on that foundation with a digitally enabled experience designed to improve usability while maintaining clinical oversight. Dr. Raja Sivamani, board-certified dermatologist at Pacific Skin Institute added: "I am pleased by this continued commitment to phototherapy and that patients can now be offered home phototherapy with even greater confidence. With Guided Mode, I am confident in the greater safety in dosing and ease of use for patients."

Phothera's portfolio includes both in-office and home phototherapy systems engineered to expand access to evidence-based light therapy. Phothera remains committed to advancing patient-centered innovation that bridges the gap between clinical care and the home environment. For more information on Phothera's full product line and prescribing options, please visit Phothera.com today.

About Phothera:

Phothera is a leader in phototherapy solutions, partnering with healthcare providers to deliver safe, effective treatment in-clinic and directly to patients' homes. Our mission is to help people with chronic skin conditions — including psoriasis, eczema, and vitiligo — live fuller, healthier lives by ensuring cost and geography are never barriers to care. Through direct insurer partnerships, patient financial assistance programs, and innovative technology, Phothera empowers patients and providers with safe, accessible, clinically proven solutions that drive better adherence, outcomes, and quality of life.





