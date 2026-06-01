Phothera® Supports Vitiligo Awareness Month with "Shine a Light on Vitiligo" Campaign

Campaign highlights the role of NB-UVB phototherapy, in-office and at home, in vitiligo care

BRYAN, Ohio, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phothera, a leading manufacturer of FDA-cleared phototherapy devices for chronic skin conditions including vitiligo, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), today announced its support of Vitiligo Awareness Month with the launch of its campaign, "Shine a Light on Vitiligo, Powered by Phothera." The initiative is designed to raise awareness of vitiligo, the role of narrowband UVB (NB-UVB) phototherapy at home, and the expanding access making this proven therapy easier to reach.

Vitiligo is a chronic skin condition affecting up to 3 million Americans.¹ NB-UVB phototherapy remains a foundational treatment in vitiligo care, widely used in-office and at home.

" Vitiligo is a condition dermatology providers see every day, yet its treatment remains inconsistent and often difficult to manage in practice," said Craig Stout, President of Phothera. " With advancements in at-home phototherapy, including the implementation of Guided Mode on Phothera devices, providers can now deliver treatment with greater consistency and confidence than ever before."

Building on the March 2026 launch of Guided Mode, Phothera continues to advance the at-home experience. Guided Mode delivers guideline-based protocols with built-in safety guardrails, validated by the 783-patient LITE Study showing 3x higher adherence with home NB-UVB phototherapy versus in-office (51% vs 16%).² Through Phothera Cares, cost and geography are not barriers to care.

The campaign will feature a live webinar on June 25, "Practical Decisions in Vitiligo Care," with Dr. Iltefat Hamzavi (Henry Ford Health), Dr. Erum Ilyas (Schweiger Dermatology Group), and Dr. Omar Noor (Rao Dermatology). Visit Phothera.com for more information.

About Phothera

Phothera is a leader in phototherapy solutions, partnering with healthcare providers to deliver safe, effective treatment in-clinic and directly to patients' homes. Our mission is to help people with chronic skin conditions, including psoriasis, eczema, and vitiligo, live fuller, healthier lives by ensuring cost and geography are never barriers to care. Through direct insurer partnerships, patient financial assistance programs, and innovative technology, Phothera empowers patients and providers with accessible, clinically proven solutions that drive better adherence, outcomes, and quality of life.

References

Gandhi K, et al. JAMA Dermatology. 2022;158(1):43-50. Gelfand JM, Armstrong AW, Lim HW, et al. JAMA Dermatol. 2024; doi:10.1001/jamadermatol.2024.3897.

SOURCE Phothera