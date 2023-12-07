Photo printing and merchandise market to grow by USD 7.41 billion from 2023 to 2028; the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., and Card Factory Plc many more- Technavio

NEW YORK , Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The photo printing and merchandise market is estimated to grow by USD 7.41 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.63%. The photo printing and merchandise market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer photo printing and merchandise market are 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Card Factory Plc, Cimpress Plc, Circle Graphics Inc., District Photo Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., ezprints Inc., Ifolor AG, Minted LLC, Nations Photo Lab, Perion Network Ltd., Prodigi Group Ltd., RPI Print Inc., Shutterfly Inc., Tesco Plc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., Walmart Inc., and Zazzle Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market 2024-2028

Company Offering:

Amazon.com Inc.: The company offers high quality custom prints with accurate color representation in glossy, matte, luster, and pearl finish.

The company offers high quality custom prints with accurate color representation in glossy, matte, luster, and pearl finish. American Greetings Corp: The company offers a wide range of photo printing options and merchandise such as digital greetings, printable greeting cards, boxed cards, and card bundles.

The company offers a wide range of photo printing options and merchandise such as digital greetings, printable greeting cards, boxed cards, and card bundles. Card Factory Plc: The company offers photo printing options and merchandise products such as photo print personalized cards and wall art.

The company offers photo printing options and merchandise products such as photo print personalized cards and wall art.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US and Canada are significant revenue contributors to the regional market. The growth of the gifting culture drives the growth of the market in the region. Furthermore, rising Internet connectivity is driving the demand for online photo printing services in North America.

Impactful driver- Rise in gifting culture

Rise in gifting culture Key Trend - Growing prominence of print-on-demand services

- Growing prominence of print-on-demand services Major Challenges - The negative effects of digitalization

Market Segmentation

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into online, retail, and kiosk. The online segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The online segment offers customers an opportunity to select from a wide range of options. The convenience that online photo printing and merchandise players provide with product customization will drive the growth of the market.

Photo Printing And Merchandise Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2018-2022 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.63% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.05 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Device

8 Market Segmentation by Product

9 Customer Landscape

10 Geographic Landscape

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

12 Company Landscape

13 Company Analysis

14 Appendix

