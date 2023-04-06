Photo Printing Market size to grow by USD 16.27 billion from 2021 to 2026, APAC to account for 53% of the global market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The photo printing market size is expected to grow by USD 16.27 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 13.08% as per the latest Technavio market research report. APAC is estimated to account for 53% of the global photo printing market growth during the forecast period. China is the key market for photo printing market in the region. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in any other region. For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Photo Printing Market 2022-2026

Photo Printing Market: Rise in gifting culture to drive growth

The rising popularity of the gifting culture is the leading driver for the market growth of photo printing during the forecast period.

The landscape for gifting has evolved and has been a part of the customs and traditions of various countries over the years. Vast sales opportunities are created during occasions such as Easter, Halloween, Christmas, New Year, and birthdays.

Some of the major reasons pushing the growth of the photo printing market include the availability of online gifting and the trend of long-distance or overseas gifting.

Additionally, the ongoing trend of digitalization across the world and the growing number of online users that are actively using the Internet are important factors shaping the entire gifting landscape globally.

Hence, the ongoing growth of the gifting culture is likely to fuel the growth of the photo printing market during the forecast period.

Photo Printing Market Challenge:

One of the major challenges hindering the growth of the photo printing market is digitalization. Digitalization has made photo sharing online easy.

Owing to the availability of vast storage space and cloud storage space, smartphones have the ability to store a huge number of photos.

With the advent of social media, people can set up their smartphones to upload their photographs to the Internet, which will preserve the images even if the camera is destroyed or the images are deleted on the device.

Storing photos online and sharing them with family and friends can be more affordable than printing out a large number of photos, especially for avid photographers.

The proliferation of online photo storage websites has severely affected the global photo printing market.

Hence, the availability of such options will create a challenge for the sales of the global photo printing market during the forecast period.

To know about more drivers, trends along with challenges

Some of the key Photo Printing Market Players:

The photo printing market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Adorama Camera Inc., Bay Photo Inc., Cimpress Plc, Digitalab Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Nations Photo Lab, Shutterfly Inc., Walgreen Co., Walmart Inc., and Wassan Ventures Technomotive Pvt Ltd. are some of the major players in the market.

Photo Printing Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the photo printing market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for the growth of the photo printing market during the forecast period. A large percentage of consumers prefer to purchase offline, which drives the photo printing market growth by the offline segment. Furthermore, the offline distribution channel benefits from the growth of retail participation in the global photo printing market as well as improvements in the supply chain network. Moreover, there has been a growth in personalized gift outlets in shopping malls and hypermarkets. For instance, mass merchandisers such as Walmart and Tesco and pharmacy chains such as Rite Aid have equipped their stores with dry minilabs. A minilab is a photographic developing and printing system, which is used by retail stores to provide onsite photo printing services. Major vendors, such as Walgreen, have installed printers manufactured by Xerox Corp. to print photo books and other photo merchandise in their retail outlets. Hence, factors such as improvements in the supply chain are expected to fuel the growth of the segment, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the photo printing market during the forecast period.

APAC led the photo printing market in 2022, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA, respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth.

Photo Printing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.08% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 16.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 12.26 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key countries China, US, Germany, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adorama Camera Inc., Bay Photo Inc., Cimpress Plc, Digitalab Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Nations Photo Lab, Shutterfly Inc., Walgreen Co., Walmart Inc., and Wassan Ventures Technomotive Pvt Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

