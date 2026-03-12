PhotonIC Launches the PHPM1108 Multi-Channel IDAC with Industry-Leading High-Current, Low-Noise, and Low-Power for External Laser Sources used in AI Optical Modules

Highest Output Current, Minimum Noise, Lowest Power: PHPM1108 balances the Trade-Off Between Low Dropout and High PSRR. Debuting at OFC 2026 in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PhotonIC Technologies, a global fabless optoelectronics semiconductor company, today announces PHPM1108, a next-generation multi-channel current digital-to-analog converter (IDAC) for External Laser Small Form-Factor Pluggable (ELSFP) modules used in AI Data Centers. The IDAC delivers superior Power Supply Rejection Ratio (PSRR) and noise performance even under ultra-low dropout conditions, offering Best-of-Class low power and thermal design in next-generation optical communication systems. PhotonIC will demonstrate the PHPM1108 at OFC 2026, March 17–19, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, CA.

PhotonIC Tech PHPM1108 Key measured Performance Data

Utilized inside Linear-Pluggable Optics (LPO), Co-Packaged Optics (CPO), and Near-Packaged Optics (NPO), the external laser source (ELS) is pivotal for next-generation optical modules. Because the ELS is required to deliver an extremely clean continuous-wave optical output power while minimizing power consumption, a high-PSRR, low-dropout IDAC is critical.

In conventional architectures, reducing the dropout voltage (Vdrop) results in significantly degraded PSRR. This is precisely why many systems are forced to allocate greater voltage headroom — at the expense of higher power consumption and more complex thermal management. With PhotonIC Technologies' patented IDAC architecture, these challenges are resolved to achieve the best PSRR at the lowest dropout voltage.

The PHPM1108 integrates an 8-channel IDAC with independent control, enabling designers to configure one, two, four, or eight-channel combinations to support different drive current requirements for various CW-laser implementations.

PHPM1108 - Key Capabilities: Input Voltage Range: 0.8 V ~ 2.2 V Integrated 8-channel IDAC (flexible combination): Max Output Capability: 0.5A (per Channel) or 4A (8 Channels Combined) High-accuracy 12-bit Programmable Constant Current Output 11-bit SAR ADC for laser voltage and temperature monitor Supports Max 1MHz I2C CLK Full Protection with On-Chip Fault Detection (Bypassable Functionality): Over-Voltage Protection Laser Short/Open Protection Thermal Shutdown 2.73 mm * 2.73 mm * 0.5 mm BGA package



In addition to the PHPM008, PhotonIC will demonstrate at OFC LA:

— 4×100Gb VCSEL transmitter and TIA receiver chipsets for linear pluggable optics (Mass Production Ready)

— 1×25G and 4×25G CMOS-based solutions for VCSEL and DML applications (Mass Production Ready)

— 4×100G edriver ICs for active copper cables (Mass Production Ready)

— Low-power IDAC and PMIC chips for CPO applications (Sampling Now)

— 4×200G electrical IC designs entering mass production in the second half of 2026

The Resiliency of Optoelectronic Chip Supply-Chain™ (ROCS) platform enables deployment and design portability across multiple CMOS and SiGe processes in multi-country fabs. The platform allows customers to optimize speed, power, customization, and cost without being locked into a single process, region, or supply source. It also supports other optoelectronic markets, including time-of-flight systems (ToF), optical sensors, and LIDAR and LED drivers. Engineers and system architects attending OFC LA, March 17-19, 2026, are invited to visit PhotonIC at Booth #5616 to view demonstrations and discuss design requirements. To schedule a meeting, contact [email protected] or visit www.photonic-tech.com.

About PhotonIC Technologies

PhotonIC Technologies is a fabless optoelectronic semiconductor design company with global offices in Shanghai, Korea, Hong Kong, and Singapore, specializing in optoelectronic chipsets for high-speed connectivity and sensing applications. The company's diversified CMOS and SiGe manufacturing strategy enables scalable performance, operational resilience, and competitive cost across AI infrastructure, cloud networking, and sensing systems through its Resiliency of Optoelectronic Chip Supply-Chain™ ROCS Platform. To learn more, visit www.photonic-tech.com/.

