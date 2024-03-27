Photonics Market In US size is set to grow by USD 51.37 mn from 2024-2028, emerging silicon-based photonics applications boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global photonics market in us size is estimated to grow by USD 51.37 mn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.99% during the forecast period. The Photonics Market in the US is experiencing growth due to silicon photonics, which manipulates light using silicon properties. Advantages include high-speed data transmission, energy efficiency, and semiconductor compatibility. Applications span data communication, sensing in healthcare and environment, and industries like automotive, telecom, and semiconductor manufacturing. Silicon photonics integrates optical functions on chips, enhancing sensitivity and reducing size. Key components include amplifiers, modulators, and fiber optic cables. The market encompasses 5G, telecom companies, and various consumer products like TVs, smartphones, and barcode scanners. Long-term benefits include energy-efficient solutions and technological advancements, such as 3D printing and displays. Regulations and chemicals like arsenic oxide and boron oxide also impact the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Photonics Market in US 2024-2028

Photonics Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.99% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 51.37 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.43 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution North America at 100% Key countries US and North America Key companies profiled American Elements, ams OSRAM AG, Hamamatsu Photonics KK, II VI Inc., Infinera Corp., Intel Corp., IPG Photonics Corp., Lumentum Holdings Inc., Molex LLC, NEC Corp., Photonic Systems Inc., Polatis Inc., Thorlabs Inc., TRUMPF SE Co. KG, and Vescent Photonics LLC

Segment Overview

This photonics market in US report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (Consumer electronics, Building and construction, Safety and defense technology, Medical and healthcare, Others) Product (WDM filters, Optical modulators, Optical interconnects, Photo detectors, Others) Application (Information and communication technology, Displays, Photovoltaic, Biophotonics, Others) Geography (North America)

Market segmentation by Product

The Photonics Market in the US is a significant sector, driven by the demand for advanced optical solutions in various industries. Key components include amplifier systems and light modulation systems, which enhance the performance of fiber optic cables. Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) filters, such as Dense WDM (DWDM) and Coarse WDM (CWDM), are crucial, enabling optical broadband communication in sectors like automotive, communications, retail, LiDAR for aerospace and defense, and the semiconductor manufacturing market. Applications range from 5G networks and Silicon photonics devices to deep learning and ASIC hardware accelerators. Consumers benefit from photonics-enabled products like barcode scanners, DVD players, TV remote controls, televisions, smartphones, and internet-enabled devices. Long-term benefits include energy efficiency and stringent environmental regulations. Technological advancements in areas like 3D printing and displays continue to fuel market growth. Chemicals like arsenic oxide and boron oxide are essential in photonics manufacturing. Despite challenges, the global Photonics Market continues to expand, serving sectors like healthcare and industrial manufacturing. R&D activities and technological advancements will ensure continued growth in this dynamic market.

The US photonics market is thriving, driven by tech advancements, investments, and industry demand. Notable developments include IPG Photonics' introduction of energy-efficient Cold Oven laser diode heating technology. Key sectors include healthcare, industrial manufacturing, and consumer goods. R&D activities focus on energy-efficient, long-term benefit products. Strict environmental regulations impact the use of chemicals like arsenic oxide and boron oxide. Technological advancements include 3D printing, displays, and green photonics. Intense competition exists in LED segment, telecommunications, and automotive industries. Silicon photonics devices and optical solutions are in high demand for semiconductor manufacturing, telecommunications, and aerospace and defense.

The US photonics market faces high device costs due to complex manufacturing processes for lasers, optical fibers, detectors, and sensors in industries like telecom, healthcare, and defense. Green photonics, LED segment, and photovoltaics are key areas. Intense competition exists in sectors like automotive, communications, retail, LiDAR, aerospace, and defense. Devices include amplifier systems, light modulation systems, fiber optic cables, and various consumer electronics. Applications include data generation, transformation, transmission, storage, conversion, and usage in telecom, 5G, and semiconductor manufacturing. Silicon photonics and advanced technologies like deep learning and ASIC hardware accelerators are driving innovation.

Research Analysis

The Photonics Market in the US is experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements in the healthcare and industrial manufacturing sectors. R&D activities in energy-efficient photonics-enabled products are leading to long-term benefits for businesses and the environment. Stringent environmental regulations are pushing the need for more sustainable technological solutions, such as green photonics, which include photodetectors, LED segments, and photovoltaic systems. Technological advancements in 3D printing, measurement & automated vision, and amplifier systems are revolutionizing the production of devices, including LiDAR, fiber optic cables, and aerospace and defense components. The semiconductor manufacturing market is also benefiting from the integration of photonics in 5G networks, deep learning, and ASIC hardware accelerators. Silicon photonics devices are at the forefront of these innovations, offering energy savings and increased efficiency.

Market Research Overview

The Photonics Market in the US is experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements in technology and increasing demand for high-speed communication and data transfer. Marketers in this sector are focusing on producing advanced Photonic components such as lasers, optical fibers, and detectors. The market is segmented into various categories including Telecommunications, Defense and Security, Healthcare, and Industrial. The Telecommunications sector holds the largest market share due to the increasing demand for high-speed internet and data centers. The Defense and Security sector is also a major contributor, with applications in night vision systems, missile guidance, and secure communication. The Healthcare sector is expected to grow at a rapid pace due to the increasing use of Photonics in medical imaging and diagnostics. The market is projected to reach new heights with the development of new technologies such as LiDAR, Optical Coherence Tomography, and Quantum Computing. The US government's investment in research and development is also expected to boost the market. Overall, the Photonics Market in the US is a dynamic and innovative industry with a promising future.

