PhotonPay Expands UK Local Payment Rails via New Collaboration with ClearBank

HONG KONG, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearBank, the enabler of real-time clearing and embedded banking, has announced a collaboration with PhotonPay, an AI-powered global digital financial infrastructure provider offering payment solutions to businesses worldwide. Through this collaboration, PhotonPay's business customers will gain access to a wider range of financial services, including virtual accounts, GBP collections, payouts, and Confirmation of Payee (CoP) functionality.

Powered by ClearBank's API-based banking infrastructure and real-time clearing services, PhotonPay will issue named virtual accounts and provide real-time connectivity to Faster Payments, BACS, and CHAPS to its customers. These enhanced capabilities will allow enterprises operating in the UK to benefit from faster settlement, more flexible liquidity management, and greater operational control.

"Partnering with ClearBank represents a critical step in expanding our global payment infrastructure," said Lewison Chen, Founder and CEO of PhotonPay. "With indirect access to Faster Payments, BACS, and CHAPS, our business customers can now enjoy quicker settlement speeds, stronger compliance, and seamless integration into the UK's financial system. It also lays a solid foundation for our continued expansion across Europe. Moving forward, we will keep advancing localised payment capabilities in major European markets."

"We're proud to partner with PhotonPay, enabling them to scale with our next-generation banking platform," said John Salter, Chief Customer Officer at ClearBank. "Indirect access to UK payment rails means PhotonPay can deliver faster, more localised services to their customers. We're excited to support their growth and expansion across Europe next year."

About PhotonPay

PhotonPay, an AI-powered financial infrastructure, was launched in 2015. Supporting over 10 global offices and operations in 200+ countries/regions, PhotonPay enables efficient, secure, and integrated global payments to drive business growth with infinite ambitions.

Trusted by 200,000+ businesses worldwide to overcome banking and payment challenges, PhotonPay delivers simple, scalable, and customizable solutions – including accounts, card issuing, domestic/international payments, and embedded finance.

About ClearBank

ClearBank is a purpose-built, technology-enabled clearing bank. Through its banking licence and intelligent, robust technology solutions, ClearBank enables its partners to offer real-time payment and innovative banking services to their customers.

ClearBank is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority (FRN: 754568).

ClearBank Europe N.V. is authorised by the European Central Bank (ECB) and supervised by the De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB).

Visit www.clear.bank for more information.

