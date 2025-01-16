HONG KONG, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, PhotonPay, a digital financial infrastructure, will support Google Pay, enabling cardholders to take advantage of simple and secure contactless payments and digital card storage on both Android devices and WearOS.

PhotonPay Launches Google Pay Support for Mastercard Users in Hong Kong

Using Google Pay also makes payments safer with multiple layers of security, adding to the protections already provided by your PhotonPay Mastercard Commercial Credit Card. This includes industry-standard tokenization, which means transactions made through Google Pay use a virtual card number (a token) instead of the actual card number. This token is device-specific and paired with a dynamic security code that changes with each transaction, adding an extra layer of protection against fraud.

Powered by Near Field Communication (NFC), tap-to-pay transactions enable secure, short-range wireless data exchange, ensuring fast and reliable payments for PhotonPay users. Additionally, Google Wallet's privacy settings give users full control over their data, and the "Find My Device" feature ensures card and data security by allowing users to lock devices, reset passwords, or erase personal information remotely.

Chao Xu, Vice President of Products at PhotonPay, said, " We're thrilled to annouce PhotonPay's integration with Google Pay. PhotonPay is still a powerful platform to manage all your cards in on and its integration with Google Pay enbles even more ways to pay in stores, online, and in-apps. With Google Pay and PhotonPay's all-in-one card and customized tools, customers get to experience a simpler, rewarding way to manage their finances."

Add PhotonPay Mastercard Commercial Credit Card to Google Wallet

Open the Google Wallet app or download it on Google Play Tap 'Add to Wallet' and follow the instructions Verify your card if needed. Then you're all set!

To start using your PhotonPay Mastercard Commercial Credit Card with Google Pay, download Google Wallet on Google Play today.

For more information, visit the link: https://www.photonpay.com/en/

About PhotonPay

Founded in 2015, PhotonPay is a digital financial infrastructure provider offering global payment solutions to businesses. Our innovative core products include Global Accounts, Card Issuing, Online Payments, Payouts, FX Management and Embedded Finance. PhotonPay has become a Mastercard issuer in Hong Kong and the fintech card issuer in the Greater China region of Discover® Global Network.

With a strong compliance culture and technological innovation capabilities, PhotonPay is building a digital payment network to take the friction out of global payments and enhance operational efficiency for businesses operating on a global scale.

Headquarters in Hong Kong and providing localized services through nine international offices, PhotonPay partners with a network of top-tier banks and global financial institutions and serves more than 200,000 enterprises globally.

SOURCE PhotonPay