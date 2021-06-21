PhotoShelter to Host 20/21 Vision: The Collaboration Summit on June 24 Featuring Speakers from MLB Photo, San Francisco 49ers, Austin FC, Hulu, Brigham Young University and More

For the keynote session, the Director of MLB Photos Jessica Carroll, will join the impressive lineup of speakers to give attendees an inside look at MLB's photography department process and integrated organizational workflow. Plus, she'll show in a demonstrative presentation how innovative solutions and tools help the league streamline their content strategy; carrying MLB Photo into the future.

Creative directors, marketing leads, content strategists, photography directors, digital media experts and visual storytellers across sports, media, healthcare, education and more will come together to discuss collaboration and share how they work to speed up creative workflows and execute content plans and strategy across their respective brands.

The event will build on the creative community from PhotoShelter's 20/21 Vision Event series, and will give creatives the chance to connect and develop new perspectives and techniques.

"We're living in the 'Collaboration Economy' and the best teams know that working together, in person or virtually, is the recipe for successful marketing," says PhotoShelter's Senior Vice President of Marketing Scott Fedonchik. "20/21 Vision is an exciting opportunity for visual storytellers to connect and share how innovative collaboration drives their cutting-edge content strategies."

20/21 Vision: The Collaboration Summit takes place on June 24 from 11am to 3pm ET. To learn more about the speakers and register for the free event, visit the registration page .

