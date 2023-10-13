Physical security market size in the retail sector to grow by USD 4.84 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing incidents of theft to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The physical security market in the retail sector by type (hardware and software, and services), end-user (large enterprises and SMEs), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-202 report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the physical security market in the retail sector market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 4.84 billion. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Physical Security Market in the Retail Sector 2023-2027

The increasing incidents of theft are driving growth in the physical security market. Retailers are highly investing in advanced surveillance systems provided with refined video analytics. In addition, the growth of e-commerce and omnichannel retailing has also exacerbated theft-related concerns which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Challenge -

The high cost of physical security solutions is a challenge that affects market growth. The cost factor prevents retailers from embracing advanced security technologies, restricting their ability to stay ahead of evolving threats and exposures. As a result, in the retail sector, there is a gap in security capabilities, impeding the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The physical security market in the retail sector is segmented by type (hardware and software, and services), end-user (large enterprises and SMEs), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the hardware and software segment will be significant during the forecast period. The hardware and software play an important role in protecting assets, improving operational efficiency, and ensuring safety for employees and customers. Additionally, the growing demand for integrated security solutions that can seamlessly link and manage disparate devices and systems is driving the adoption of software platforms that provide seamless management and unified management and monitoring.

North America is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

View Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the physical security market in the retail retail sector market:

ADT Inc., Allied Universal, ASSA ABLOY AB, Canon Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Corps of Commissionaires Management Ltd., Genetec Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, Kastle Systems International LLC, KBR Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, SECOM Plc, Securitas AB, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., WESCO International Inc., and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.

Physical Security Market In The Retail Retail Sector Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4.84 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.91 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ADT Inc., Allied Universal, ASSA ABLOY AB, Canon Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Corps of Commissionaires Management Ltd., Genetec Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, Kastle Systems International LLC, KBR Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, SECOM Plc, Securitas AB, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., WESCO International Inc., and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

