Physician and Author Danielle Kelvas, MD Announces Groundbreaking New Book Revealing How Medical Marketing Rewires the Human Brain

This Is Your Brain on Marketing Exposes the Biological Toll of Irresponsible Healthcare Marketing — and Offers a Path Back to Human Agency.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a moment when federal regulators are finally beginning to scrutinize the powerful intersection of healthcare and consumer manipulation, one physician is bringing the conversation directly to the public. Danielle Kelvas, MD, today announced the forthcoming release of This Is Your Brain on Marketing, a deeply researched and urgently human book that argues modern medical marketing has crossed a critical line — from persuasion into biology.

Scheduled for publication in the fourth quarter of 2026, the book arrives as the Federal Trade Commission's newly formed Healthcare Task Force signals a landmark regulatory shift toward confronting deceptive and manipulative practices in healthcare. For Dr. Kelvas, that shift is long overdue.

"We've been treating marketing as messaging. It's not. It's applied behavioral neuroscience at scale."

— Danielle Kelvas, MD

This Is Your Brain on Marketing is not a polemic. It is a systems-level examination of how irresponsible medical marketing doesn't merely influence decisions — it reshapes biology, identity, and behavior at scale. Drawing on neuroscience, behavioral psychology, and frontline clinical experience, Dr. Kelvas walks readers through the mechanisms by which modern marketing ecosystems hijack dopamine pathways, disrupt hormonal signaling, and quietly rewrite the stories people tell about themselves.

The book's chapters trace a four-stage arc — Becoming, Immersion, Rupture, and Reckoning — applied across some of the most consequential areas of human health: food and hunger, sleep, weight, mental health, and intimate relationships. In each domain, Dr. Kelvas demonstrates that what patients and consumers experience as personal failure is, in fact, a predictable biological response to engineered environments.

"You thought it was a lack of discipline. It was a predictable biological response to engineered environments."

— Danielle Kelvas, MD

One of the book's most provocative chapters examines how direct-to-consumer marketing has gradually expanded diagnostic identity — transforming normal human emotional experiences into conditions requiring treatment, and fusing personal identity with diagnosis. Another chapter turns a careful, compassionate lens on children, exploring how marketing ecosystems interact with highly plastic developing brains in ways that may accelerate identity formation and erode long-term psychological resilience.

At the heart of the book is a moral argument as much as a scientific one. Dr. Kelvas contends that when a system can reliably alter human biology and behavior, it must be held to the same standard of accountability as any other high-impact medical intervention.

"If a system can reliably alter biology and behavior, it should be treated with the same seriousness as any other high-impact intervention."

— Danielle Kelvas, MD

The FTC's Healthcare Task Force announcement, Dr. Kelvas says, represents the first meaningful institutional acknowledgment that the environment shaping patient behavior may itself be the problem — a validation of the book's central thesis that arrives just as the book prepares to reach readers.

Ultimately, This Is Your Brain on Marketing is a book written out of deep compassion for patients. Dr. Kelvas, who has spent years in clinical practice watching people blame themselves for struggles engineered by systems far beyond their control, wants readers to finally understand what has been shaping them — and to believe that they are not broken.

"This book explains why so many people feel broken — and why they're not. I'm so tired of hearing providers call people noncompliant."

— Danielle Kelvas, MD

About Danielle Kelvas, MD

Danielle Kelvas, MD is a physician, speaker, and writer whose work sits at the intersection of medicine, behavioral science, and systems thinking. Her clinical experience has shaped a career-long commitment to understanding not just what makes people sick, but why — and who benefits when the answers remain obscured. This Is Your Brain on Marketing is her first book.

MEDIA CONTACT

Brooke Greenwald

Cornerstone Communications, LTD

[email protected]

Phone: 240-370-7036

SOURCE DKMD