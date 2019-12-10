Physician and New York Times Bestselling Author Dr. Michael Greger Officially Releases New Sustainable Weight Loss Book - HOW NOT TO DIET

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Michael Greger, M.D., FACLM, the internationally-renowned nutrition expert, physician, founder of Nutritionfacts.org, and author of the bestselling book How Not to Die, has turned his attention to the latest research on the leading causes—and remedies—of obesity with his new book How Not to Diet, available now on Amazon, Apple Books, and Barnes & Noble. The book just officially released on December 10, 2019.

Dr. Greger has honed in on the optimal criteria to enable weight loss while considering how these foods actually affect health and longevity. The book lays out the key ingredients of the ideal weight-loss diet—factors such as calorie density, the insulin index, and the impact of foods on the gut microbiome—showing how plant-based eating is crucial to overall health.

How Not to Diet goes beyond food to identify twenty-one weight-loss accelerators, incorporating the latest discoveries in cutting-edge areas like chronobiology to reveal the factors that maximize natural fat-burning capabilities. Dr. Greger has built the ultimate weight loss guide from the ground up, taking a timeless, proactive approach that can stand up to any new trend.

Full of actionable advice and groundbreaking dietary research, How Not to Diet will put an end to dieting and replace those constant weight-loss struggles with a simple, healthy, sustainable lifestyle.

For more information regarding the latest information on evidence-based nutrition and health, visit www.nutritionfacts.org.

Dr. Michael Greger, M.D., FACLM is a physician, New York Times bestselling author, founding member and Fellow of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, and internationally recognized speaker on nutrition, food safety, and public health issues. In 2017, Dr. Greger was honored with the ACLM Lifestyle Medicine Trailblazer Award. He is a graduate of Cornell University School of Agriculture and Tufts University School of Medicine. All proceeds received from his books, DVDs, and speaking engagements are all donated to charity.

NutritionFacts.org is a strictly non-commercial, science-based public service provided by Dr. Michael Greger, providing free updates on the latest in nutrition research via bite-sized videos. There are more than 1,700 videos on nearly every aspect of healthy eating, with new videos and articles uploaded every day. Incorporated as a 501c3 nonprofit charity, NutritionFacts.org relies on individual donors to keep the site alive and thriving. NutritionFacts.org is a proud member of the True Health Initiative, a global voice for lifestyle as medicine. Information regarding Dr. Greger's New York Times best-selling book How Not to Die, his free Daily Dozen app, and podcast are also available on NutritionFacts.org.

