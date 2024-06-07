Dr. Michael Greger Analyzes New Breakthrough Alzheimer's Study

Diet and Lifestyle Changes May Significantly Improve Cognition in

Early Alzheimer's Disease in First-Ever Randomized Controlled Trial

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a breakthrough randomized, controlled, clinical trial just released publicly on June 7, 2024, researchers demonstrated that, after 20 weeks, an intensive lifestyle intervention, without drugs, significantly improved cognition and function in many patients with early-stage Alzheimer's disease.

The study, published in the research journal Alzheimer's Research and Therapy, was directed by lifestyle medicine pioneer Dean Ornish, M.D., Founder and President of the nonprofit Preventive Medicine Research Institute and Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of California. He and his team of renowned scientists and neurologists randomized approximately 50 men and women diagnosed with early-stage Alzheimer's disease to either make no lifestyle changes or eat a whole food, plant-based diet (with supplements like vitamin B12), exercise moderately (like walking half an hour a day), practice stress management (like relaxing with breathing exercises), and get group support (over Zoom), over the course of 20 weeks.

The researchers measured standard tests of cognition and function before and after in each group, as well as objective experimental biomarkers of disease progression. Further details about the study's methods, results, and limitations can be found in the published paper.

Michael Greger, M.D. FACLM, the internationally renowned nutrition and lifestyle medicine expert, physician, founder of NutritionFacts.org, and New York Times best-selling author, has analyzed the findings of this landmark study, as well as its implications for the future of this deadly, costly disease. Dr. Greger will release two videos detailing this groundbreaking study on June 7 and June 10, 2024, on NutritionFacts.org and the NutritionFacts YouTube channel. This information will be free and available to the public.

Dr. Greger states, "The number of killer diseases that can be prevented, arrested, and potentially even reversed by treating the underlying cause—an unhealthy lifestyle—continues to grow. These include type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and coronary heart disease, the leading cause of death of American men and women. These exciting new data suggest the course of early-stage Alzheimer's disease may also be affected by safe, simple, side effect–free solutions."

Michael Greger, M.D. FACLM, is a physician, New York Times best-selling author, founder of NutritionFacts.org, founding member and Fellow of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, and internationally recognized speaker on nutrition, food safety, and public health issues. He is a graduate of Cornell University School of Agriculture and Tufts University School of Medicine. All proceeds received from his books and speaking engagements are donated to charity.

NutritionFacts.org is a non-profit, strictly non-commercial, science-based public service organization that provides free updates on the latest in nutrition research via bite-sized videos. More than 2,000 videos on nearly every aspect of healthy eating are on its website, with new videos and articles uploaded daily. NutritionFacts.org is a proud member of the True Health Initiative, a global voice for lifestyle as medicine. Information regarding Dr. Greger's New York Times best-selling books How Not to Die, How Not to Diet, and How Not to Age, his free Daily Dozen app, and podcast are also available on NutritionFacts.org.

