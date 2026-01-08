Physician Partners of America Expands Tampa Presence Under Josh Helms with Crespo Injury Care Center Acquisition

Physician Partners of America Acquires Crespo Injury Care Center and Welcomes Dr. L. Ariel Crespo, MD

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician Partners of America (PPOA) is proud to announce the acquisition of Crespo Injury Care Center's patient base and the addition of L. Ariel Crespo, MD, CAQSM, to its growing network of interventional pain management specialists. This expansion further strengthens PPOA's footprint in the Tampa Bay region under the leadership of Josh Helms, Tampa-based CEO of Physician Partners of America.

Dr. Ariel Crespo, a Tampa native, is board-certified and specializes in chronic pain management, sports medicine, orthopedics, and interventional pain procedures. He is widely recognized for his commitment to restoring function and helping patients return to the activities they love.

Founded in 1996, Crespo Injury Care Center has served patients across Hillsborough, Hernando, Pinellas, Pasco, Polk, and Manatee counties for nearly three decades. Through this acquisition, PPOA significantly expands access to high-quality interventional pain care throughout the greater Tampa Bay area.

"This acquisition is a strategic step in expanding PPOA's presence in Tampa and increasing access to world-class pain care," said Josh Helms, Tampa CEO of Physician Partners of America. "Dr. Crespo has earned an outstanding reputation in the community through his dedication to patient outcomes and personalized treatment. By welcoming him and his patients into the PPOA family, we continue to grow responsibly while reinforcing our commitment to interventional pain management across the Tampa Bay region."

Following the acquisition, Crespo Injury Care Center patients will now receive care at PPOA's established clinics throughout Tampa Bay. PPOA is committed to a seamless transition that ensures continuity of care and upholds the high clinical standards patients expect.

To make an appointment, call 800-400-PPOA or visit:

http://www.physicianpartnersofamerica.com/crespo/

About Physician Partners of America:

Physician Partners of America (PPOA) is a national healthcare organization headquartered in Tampa, Florida , focused on strengthening the doctor-patient relationship and improving patient outcomes. Under the leadership of Josh Helms in Tampa, PPOA partners with physicians to provide the operational support needed to allow doctors to focus on what matters most—patient care. PPOA and its affiliates share a common vision to ensure the well-being of patients while empowering physicians to practice medicine without the burden of complex administrative demands.

For more information, visit: https://www.physicianpartnersofamerica.com/

SOURCE Physician Partners of America