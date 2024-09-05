Physician Trainees and Medical Education Leaders from Across the Nation to Convene in Louisville for NRMP®'s 2024 Transition to Residency Conference

WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Resident Matching Program® (NRMP®) is preparing to host its annual stakeholder conference, Transition to Residency: Conversations Across the Medical Education Continuum, on October 3 – 5, 2024, in Louisville, KY. Members of the medical education community, including medical students, physician trainees, residency program leadership, undergraduate medical educators, and other national medical education organization professionals, will gather at the Galt House Hotel to collaborate, network, and discuss ways to ensure a strong, capable physician workforce.

"I'm excited by this year's conference theme of Expanding the Conversation: Ways to Strengthen the Transition to Residency, Fellowship, and Practice," said NRMP President and CEO, Dr. Donna Lamb. "The agenda we've created will encourage attendees to explore not only the mechanisms and resources that help students successfully transition to residency but also how to equip young physicians with the skills and supports they need to thrive in an evolving political and care-based landscape and effectively meet the health needs of a diverse population."

To that end, the conference includes two days of plenary sessions and breakout discussions examining innovation in the transition; technology in medical education, training, and practice; and physician wellbeing. Plenary speakers include:

Health Policy and Equity : Diana Espinosa , Principal Deputy Administrator, U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

, Principal Deputy Administrator, U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). Residency Application Service Expansion : Gabrielle Campbell , MBA, LLM, Chief Services Officer, AAMC; AnnaMarie Connolly , MD, Chief for Education and Academic Affairs, ACOG; Maya Hammoud , MD, MBA, J. Robert Willson Research Professor of OB/GYN and Professor of Learning Health Sciences, Univ. of Michigan Medical School; Kianna Jackson , MD, CEO and Co-Founder, AccessGME/Central App

, MBA, LLM, Chief Services Officer, AAMC; , MD, Chief for Education and Academic Affairs, ACOG; , MD, MBA, J. Robert Willson Research Professor of OB/GYN and Professor of Learning Health Sciences, Univ. of Michigan Medical School; , MD, CEO and Co-Founder, AccessGME/Central App Physician Mental Health : Stefanie Simmons , MD, FACEP, Chief Medical Officer at the Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes' Foundation.

In addition to scheduled plenary and breakout sessions, the Conference will feature:

A "New to the Match" workshop for individuals who are new to the NRMP and/or their roles within the undergraduate medical education-graduate medical education transition.

An interactive poster session with a focus on research and projects spearheaded by current medical students and resident trainees.

A cocktail reception, rooted in the bluegrass culture of Kentucky , for attendees to network and engage in "across the aisle" conversations.

Visit the conference website for program agenda, speakers, and registration. To exhibit at the 2024 Transition to Residency conference please contact [email protected].

About NRMP

The National Resident Matching Program® (NRMP®) is a private, non-profit organization established in 1953 to oversee The Match® at the request of medical students to provide an orderly and fair mechanism for matching the preferences of applicants for U.S. residency positions with the preferences of residency program directors. In addition to the annual Main Residency Match® for more than 48,000 registrants, the NRMP also conducts Fellowship Matches for more than 70 subspecialties through its Specialties Matching Service® (SMS®).

