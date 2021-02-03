Physician's Computer Company Wins #1 for Best Specialty EMR

WINOOSKI, Vt., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician's Computer Company (PCC), the leading Electronic Health Records (EHR) vendor for independent pediatricians nationwide, today announced their designation of Best in KLAS in the Ambulatory Speciality EMR segment in the 2021 KLAS: Software and Services Report. PCC received an overall score of 94.0 in six major categories. The win marks the first top-rank award for PCC, improving upon 2 previous consecutive Category Leader awards and fulfilling their goal to meet the needs of pediatricians.

According to KLAS President Adam Gale, "Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

"2020 was a challenging year, but I couldn't be more proud of our team's continued dedication to keeping independent pediatric practices healthy and viable," said PCC President John Canning. "The work pediatricians do is vital to our society, especially as we work towards reopening the country. Although we prefer to do our work in the background, we appreciate this spotlight of recognition."

On what differentiates PCC from other EHR vendors, Director of Pediatric Solution Chip Hart continued, "As a specialty-focused vendor, especially for the often overlooked pediatricians, we have to be better than everyone in order to compete. Otherwise, an independent practice would just make the easy choice and go with one of the big vendors. Like pediatricians, we value the personal relationships we develop with our clients."

In 2021, PCC continues to focus on massive extensions in interoperability and features for the shifting needs of pediatricians responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, they implemented features enabling practices to communicate and treat their patients safely: broadcast email and text messages to communicate key announcements; features for scheduling, tracking, and billing telemedicine as the need for it increased; finally, instant messaging and a COVID-19 financial report, measures intended to reduce the barriers that prevent pediatricians from practicing medicine. They are pleased to see the investment and effort made to their software continue to pay off in the success of their clients.

Having KLAS perform the important role of trustworthy analysis is vital to the pediatricians researching for a solution that fits their practice of medicine.

About PCC

PCC (Physician's Computer Company) is a privately held, independent software solutions firm with nearly 40 years of industry experience working exclusively to meet the needs of independent pediatricians. Since 1983, we have built tools, provided consulting, and offered support to pediatric practices who seek to improve the health of their patients and improve their bottom lines. As a Benefit Corporation, we align our business practices with our values, and put the needs of our clients, employees and community first. PCC knows the value of having control over our own future, and our commitment to helping pediatricians stay independent is the driving force behind everything we do.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS, visit www.KLASresearch.com.

