Physician's Computer Company Wins Award for Best Specialty EMR

WINOOSKI, Vt., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician's Computer Company (PCC), the leading Electronic Health Records (EHR) vendor for independent pediatricians nationwide, today announced their designation as the KLAS Category Leader for the Ambulatory Specialty EMR segment in the 2020 Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report. PCC received an overall score of 96.1 in six major categories, improving upon their 2019 score and their goal in meeting the unique needs of pediatricians.

According to KLAS President Adam Gale, "Providers and payers demand better performance, usability, and interoperability from their vendor partners every year. Best in KLAS winners set the standard of excellence in their market segment. Earning a Best in KLAS award should both excite and humble the recipients. It serves as a signal to providers that they should expect only the best from the winning vendors."

"The most important things we do to drive our clients' success is answer the phone and respond to emails," said PCC President John Canning. "We even reach out to them before they think to get in touch. It may sound simple, but an EHR vendor that responds to its clients is still a novelty."

On what differentiates PCC from other EHR vendors, Canning continued, "Having that level of engagement is resource-intensive -- it just takes people and hard work, so we know there will always be room in that corner of the market. Our first client, more than 30 years ago, gave us this advice we adopted: 'Take care of the patients, and the money will take care of itself.'"

In 2020, PCC continued to focus on massive extensions in interoperability and measures to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. They have implemented features enabling practices to communicate and treat their patients safely: broadcast email and text messages to communicate key announcements; features for scheduling, tracking, and billing telemedicine as the need for it increased; finally, instant messaging and a COVID-19 financial report, measures intended to reducing the barriers that prevent pediatricians from practicing medicine. They are pleased to see the investment and effort made to their software continue to pay off in the success of their clients.

Having KLAS perform the important role of trustworthy analysis is vital to the pediatricians researching for a solution that fits their practice of medicine.

About PCC

PCC (Physician's Computer Company) is a privately held, independent software solutions firm with over 30 years of industry experience working exclusively to meet the needs of independent pediatricians. Since 1983, we have built tools, provided consulting, and offered support to pediatric practices who seek to improve the health of their patients and improve their bottom lines. As a Benefit Corporation, we align our business practices with our values, and put the needs of our clients, employees and community first. PCC knows the value of having control over our own future, and our commitment to helping pediatricians stay independent is the driving force behind everything we do.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS, visit www.KLASresearch.com.

SOURCE Physician's Computer Company

Related Links

http://www.pcc.com

