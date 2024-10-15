Physicians from Newport Healthcare and PrairieCare Share Innovative Ideas at 2024 American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP) Annual Meeting

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians from Newport Healthcare and PrairieCare, leading providers of evidence-based behavioral healthcare and psychiatric treatment respectively, are set to take the stage at this year's American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP) Annual Meeting in Seattle, Washington.

PrairieCare (a division of Newport Healthcare) is represented by Chief Medical Officer Christopher Wall, MD, Medical Director of Residential Services Kyle Cedermark, MD, and Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Molly Erdmann, DNP, APRN, PMHNP-BC, who will join Israel Sokeye, MD, of Plymouth Psych Group for a presentation for advanced practice clinicians in psychiatry entitled Pathways to Safe, Quality, and Accessible Care. Additionally, PrairieCare's Immediate Past Chief of Medical Staff and Director of Perinatal Program Services Sogand Ghassemi, MD, will chair the session Perinatal Mental Health 101 that will offer a clinical overview specifically adapted for child and adolescent psychiatrists seeking to expand their expertise in order to provide more comprehensive psychiatric care.

Newport Healthcare's Medical Director Mirela Loftus, MD, PhD, has three presentations at AACAP. The first took place on Monday and was part of the Media Theatre series. The presentation explored what the 1980s movie classic Ordinary People can still teach us about contemporary psychiatry and the role of attachment. Next, Dr. Loftus will delve into the topic of youth opioid use disorder and treatment guidelines. She will also take part in a panel presentation titled Let's Make Schools Safe Again!, in which she'll discuss factors contributing to homicidal threats and tendencies in youth, existing policies and areas for improvement, and structured screening tools for clinical settings.

"Being a transformative leader in behavioral healthcare focused on driving innovation is core to Newport Healthcare's vision, and we are pleased to showcase this level of thought leadership in front of such a distinguished audience," said Newport Healthcare CEO Joseph Procopio.

The American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry is a national professional medical association with over 10,000 members and a mission to promote the healthy development of children, adolescents, and families through advocacy, education, and research, and to meet the professional needs of child and adolescent psychiatrists throughout their careers. AACAP's Annual Meeting, this year held from October 14-19, is the largest gathering of child and adolescent psychiatrists in the world with attendees representing over 56 countries.

