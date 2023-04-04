Physician's Weekly Wins Half the Awards at Annual POC NOW Summit

The awards recognized Physician's Weekly in two categories for both healthcare providers and patient information at the point-of-care

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician's Weekly (PW), a leading source of trusted medical information, perspectives, and education for healthcare providers and patients at the point-of-care, took home two out of four awards at the POC NOW Summit, March 22.

The Point of Care Marketing Association (POCMA), a nonprofit organization to support the continued growth of the Point of Care (POC) channel through education and advocacy, hosted the annual event with 2023 marking its inaugural POC Excellence Awards, which PW won best in:

Media Partner to Elevate the Educational Experience

Custom POC Creative

"Best POC Media Partner to Elevate the Educational Experience:"

Physician's Weekly won for adding augmented reality (AR) to its in-office Patient Exam Room posters that cover 20 medical conditions and counting. Shivoo Studios, a virtual reality company, built PW's Web/AR experience, which doesn't require wearing AR glasses or downloading mobile apps to access. Using a personal smart device, patients scan the QR code displayed on the Patient Exam Room print poster and engage with interactive 3D elements that explain health concepts in either English or Spanish.

"In educating patients and caregivers, we wanted to take the comfort and convenience of print and add the dynamic engagement and flexibility that Web/AR provides," said Christy Tetterton, chief strategy and marketing officer of Physician's Weekly. "We went from introducing the concept at the 2022 POC NOW Summit to then prototyping, iterating, and launching in twelve months, so to have a panel of independent judges honor us with this award is extra special."

"Best Custom POC Creative:"

Physician's Weekly won for its HCP-facing content at the POC created with Nuance Communications, Inc. (Nuance Communications), a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. Nuance Communications leveraged the PW Feature Report, a 2 foot by 3 foot printed wallboard, to educate HCPs through creative messaging on their AI-powered technology, Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX™). The customized creative provided a window into its DAX product, capturing the product experience and including a large QR code for a video showing how the latest in AI improves patient care and overall workflow.

"We are excited that Nuance Communications appreciates the value of our format and connection with HCPs in the POC back office," said Joe Marziani, chief revenue officer of Physician's Weekly. "The custom creative educates physicians where they practice increasing adoption and utilization of their timesaving AI-driven solution."

About Physician's Weekly

Physician's Weekly (PW) is a leading source of trusted medical information, perspectives, and education for healthcare providers and patients. The first to focus on delivering medical information at the point of care, Physician's Weekly has a presence spanning nearly 40,000 combined top medical institutions and group practices across over 20 specialties. Physician's Weekly improves the quality of communication between healthcare providers, their peers, patients and caregivers by informing and connecting them through expert medical content in its print and digital products. For more information, visit: www.physiciansweekly.com.

About the Point of Care Marketing Association

The Point of Care Marketing Association exists to advocate for the effective use of the point of care channel to advance patient healthcare outcomes. Members of the nonprofit point of care industry association work closely with brand, agency and provider stakeholders to advocate for the channel and promote its positive impact to ensure its continued growth as a vital and innovative segment of healthcare marketing. Learn more at pocmarketing.org.

About Shivoo Studios

Shivoo Studios is a Virtual Reality Studio made up of award-winning creative producers, filmmakers, game designers, and VR Explorers. Using state-of-the-art technology, including a large volume Optitrack motion capture system, Shivoo translates brands and ideas into products and worlds to be experienced in XR (Extended reality)/VR (Virtual Reality)/AR (Augmented Reality) for Web 3.0/Metaverse and Game Engine platforms (Unreal/Unity). Shivoo's Capabilities range from: VR industrial training to AR patient education to Motion Capture as well as Entertainment, Game Development and Experience Building. For more information or a Virtual Tour, visit: shivoostudios.com

SOURCE Physician's Weekly