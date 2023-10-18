Physiotherapy Market size to grow by USD 4.59 billion from 2022-2027| Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd., AmeriCare Physical Therapy, are among major companies in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Physiotherapy Market size is forecasted to grow by USD 4,59 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.17% during the forecast period, according to Technavio market analysis. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including: Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd., AmeriCare Physical Therapy, CB Physiotherapy, Dr Spine Chiropractic Clinic, Dynatronics Corp., Elam Sports Inc., Enovis Corp., GymnaUniphy NV, Kids Clinic India Private Ltd, Mettler Electronics Corp., Minsu Healing Oasis LLC, Zelus Health Care, Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH, A. Algeo Ltd., Arch Physiotherapy Clinic, BTL Group, EMS Physio Ltd., FullMotion Physical Therapy, PT Health and HMS Medical Systems. To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Physiotherapy Market 2023-2027

Physiotherapy Market 2023 – 2027: Company Profile:

BTL Group: The company offers physiotherapy products such as ME4600 3-section therapeutic table, 6D Action massage, and Sonicator Plus therapeutic ultrasound devices.

This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request free sample report here

Physiotherapy Market 2023 – 2027: Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented by Application (Musculoskeletal, Cardiovascular and pulmonary, Neurological, Pediatric, and Others), Product (Therapies, Equipment, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The musculoskeletal segment is expected for significant market share growth during the forecast period. Physiotherapy is important in the examination, treatment, and guidance of individuals with joint injuries. It not only aids in the healing process but also contributes to reducing swelling. Musculoskeletal physiotherapy is a specialized form of physiotherapeutic care designed to address injuries and conditions affecting muscles, joints, and other soft tissues. This comprehensive approach encompasses the treatment of various injuries within the musculoskeletal system, including ligament therapies, muscle strains, arthritis, bone tears, fractures, and post-surgery rehabilitation.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View Free PDF Sample Report

Physiotherapy Market 2023 – 2027: Geographical Analysis

North America is expected to play a significant role, contributing 36% to the global market growth. This growth is driven by the presence of well-established healthcare institutions and the relatively higher disposable income of the population, ensuring access to quality healthcare services. Additionally, the surge in cases has spurred the development of complementary healthcare amenities, including extended hospital stays, utilization of clinical and diagnostic services, as well as an upswing in home care services.

Physiotherapy Market 2023 – 2027: Driver & Trend:

Driver:

Growing applications of physiotherapy boosts market growth

Physiotherapists address prevention and rehabilitation

Treatment applicable for issues stemming from injury, disease, or disability

Wide range of diseases treated with physiotherapy, seen as a lasting solution

Conditions include back pain, musculoskeletal issues, respiratory problems, cardiac-related concerns, pelvic pain, mobility limitations, and muscle-related challenges, fostering market expansion during the forecast period

Trend - Advancement in healthcare facilities is the primary trend in the market.



Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download the sample report to gain access to this information

Related Reports:

Physiotherapy Equipment Market: The physiotherapy equipment market share should rise by USD 7.32 million from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 7.40%.

Rehabilitation Equipment Market: The rehabilitation equipment market share is expected to increase by USD 3.6 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65%.

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Application Market Segmentation by Product Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio