Phyto Nature E² with next-gen exosomes gives 6 years back*

Regenerative daily exosome and enzyme leave-on resurfaces and accelerates cellular renewal – visibly smoothing, firming, and brightening skin over time.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As we age, skin's ability to renew itself naturally slows — not just at the surface, but in the deeper layers where the first visible signs of aging begin to form. This gradual decline leads to changes in tone and texture, including dullness, fine lines, and wrinkles.

Dermalogica's new Phyto Nature E² introduces a next-generation fusion of regeneration and exfoliation... Post this Phyto Nature E2 with next-gen exosomes gives 6 years back* ** Results on days 1 and 14 of an 8-week independent clinical study with 32 subjects, 2 applications/day. *Results at 8 weeks, based on a reduction in visible signs of skin aging in an independent clinical study with 32 subjects, 2 applications/day.

Dermalogica's new Phyto Nature E2 introduces a next-generation fusion of regeneration and exfoliation designed to target visible signs of skin aging – and help support skin's natural ability to renew and regenerate. By pairing regenerative exosome technology with exfoliating Pumpkin Enzyme and ingredients like Phyto Glycogen and Prickly Pear, this formula helps deliver visibly brighter, smoother skin every day while reawakening skin's natural surface renewal processes.

Phyto Nature E2 is a silky, leave-on formula that feels weightless yet nourishing as it gently resurfaces and rejuvenates for glowing skin.

Earlier this year, Dermalogica introduced Exo Booster, the first bacterial exosome system in regenerative skin care. Backed by global clinical studies, its vegan exosomes accelerate post-procedure results and support visible recovery after professional treatments like microneedling, laser resurfacing, and chemical peels. Phyto Nature E2 builds on this breakthrough with plant-based exosomes formulated for daily renewal and regeneration at home. Together, these innovations represent cutting-edge regenerative science at every level of skin care.

Powered by nature, proven by science: "Today's consumers aren't just looking to reduce the appearance of wrinkles — they're seeking advanced formulas that support the skin's natural renewal," said Dr. Bob Bianchini, VP of Research & Development. "Phyto Nature E2 helps boost surface exfoliation and visibly restores skin smoothness and radiance. In collaboration with our Research colleagues at Unilever, we've developed a next-generation formula that delivers a sensorial experience with visible, lasting results."

Key Ingredients



pumpkin enzyme

gently exfoliates to help reveal brighter, smoother skin daily

regenerative exosome blend

acts in multiple layers of skin's surface, visibly diminishing fine lines and wrinkles

botanical blend with phyto glycogen + prickly pear

visibly brightens and smooths

bio-fermented acetyl glucosamine

hydrates and provides antioxidant protection

Clinical claim

Visibly diminishes fine lines + wrinkles in two weeks**

** Results on days 1 and 14 of an 8-week independent clinical study with 32 subjects, 2 applications/day.

*Results at 8 weeks, based on a reduction in visible signs of skin aging in an independent clinical study with 32 subjects, 2 applications/day.

How to Use

Apply to clean skin. Allow to absorb, then follow with the rest of your skin care routine. Use twice daily.

Availability

Phyto Nature E2 comes in a 3.4 FL OZ / 100 mL bottle. Find it at authorized Dermalogica spas, salons and skin centers, as well as Sephora and Ulta, starting on January 2, 2026.

About Dermalogica

Used by skin care professionals around the world, Dermalogica delivers skin treatment expertise with every touch. In 1983, founder Jane Wurwand identified a gap in professional skin care training and created the International Dermal Institute to provide advanced, post-graduate education. Wurwand launched Dermalogica in 1986, bucking the era's industry trends in favor of clean formulas, a minimalist look, and commitment to skin health, not beauty.

Dermalogica today trains 100,000 skin therapists per year in advanced technologies and services. Products are formulated for the treatment room, used daily in the hands of licensed skin therapists and by millions of people for professional results at home. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Dermalogica is made in the USA, with products sold in more than 80 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.dermalogica.com.

